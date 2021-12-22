Stone Mountain News

Kenny Stoker will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Jan. 2 at 9 a.m., weather permitting. If Stone Mtn State Park is closed due to bad weather, there will be no service.

The members of Traphill Fire Department are pleased to announce the award of the Volunteer Rescue/EMS fund grant to help their department upgrade communication equipment for their members to be able to better serve the community. We would like to thank the Department of Insurance and State Fire Marshals Office for this grant to help their members continue to provide the highest level of service to our community. Grants like these allow our department to do just that!

Traphill Fire Dept will host Bingo on Saturday, Jan. 8, beginning with soup at 6 p.m. and Bingo at 7 p.m. It’s $20 for 20 games ending with a 50/50 game.

Congratulations to Matthew and Keri Daye on the birth of a daughter, Kennedy Grace Daye, who was born on Dec. 10 in Charlotte. Proud paternal grandparents are Matt and Betty Daye. Maternal grandparents are Pam and Dusty Cassidy of Waldorf MD.

Happy birthday wishes go to Wesley Joines, Chris Brown and Chelsea Barnes on Dec. 20, Nolan Grace Gregory on Dec. 21, Amy Hawkins, Dalton Jessup and Brad Brown on Dec. 22, Garrett Fender, Rachel Fender and Hobert Johnson on Dec. 23, Hilda Cleary and Brittany Burton Cox on Dec. 24, and Christopher Stivers, Jr., Doris Bryant, Belinda Miles, Abigail Billings and Kourtnie Johnson on Dec. 25.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Jackie and Maxine McGrady who celebrate their 35th anniversary on Dec. 20, Bonnie and Danny Butcher who celebrate their 52nd anniversary on Dec. 20, Sylvia and Steve Holbrook who celebrate their 53rd anniversary on Dec. 21, Penny and Chris Pruitt who celebrate their 29th anniversary on Dec. 22, Sheila and Lester Sidden who celebrate their 48th anniversary on Dec. 22, Ella Mae and Linvel Sparks who celebrate their 63rd anniversary on Dec 23, Shelby and Billy Lyon who celebrate their 66th anniversary on Dec. 23, Mary and Dewey Shelton who celebrate their 54th anniversary on Dec. 23, Doris and Sam Cox who celebrate their 59th anniversary on Dec. 23, Amanda and Dennis Atkinson who celebrate their 34th anniversary on Dec. 23, Shirley and Bud Sparks who celebrate their 64th anniversary on Dec. 24, and Roy and Nettie Bell who celebrate on Dec. 25.

Traphill had a low temperature of 27 degrees on Dec. 13 and a high temperature of 65 degrees on Dec. 16. There was .3 inch during the week of Dec. 12—18. That helped the dry conditions somewhat.

