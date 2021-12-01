Stone Mountain News

Bobby Trott will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m., weather permitting. If the weather should be bad and Stone Mountain State Park is closed, there will be no service.

Condolences go to the family of Harvey Wiles who died on Nov. 24. Harvey was well-known in this area for his beautiful Christmas lights on Wiles Ridge.

Condolences go to the family of Carl Caudill who died on Nov. 25. Carl will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially his church family at Welcome Home Missionary Baptist Church.

Happy birthday wishes go to Marty Dennis on Dec. 1, Michael Hinson and Abram Francis on Dec, 2, Christopher Wiles on Dec, 3, and David Brinegar, Gloria Walker, Rosie Castevens and Hope Prevette on Dec. 4.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Joe and Judy Cleary who celebrated their 51st anniversary on Nov. 26, 1 Danny and Susie Royal who celebrate their 43rd anniversary on Dec. 1, Alicia and Chris Ray who celebrate their 15th anniversary on Dec. 3, Barbara and Michael Sellers who celebrate their 50th anniversary on Dec 4, and Karen and Timothy Prevette who celebrate their 24th anniversary on Dec. 5.

Traphill had a low temperature of 25 degrees on Nov. 24 and a high temperature of 62 degrees on Nov. 25. There was only a sprinkle of rain on two days during the week of Nov 21—27.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.