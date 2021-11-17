Stone Mountain News

Join a ranger at the backpack camping parking area in Stone Mtn State Park on Saturday, Nov. 20 to learn about some backpacking basics. Topics will include gear, treating water and nutrition. Meet the ranger at 10 a.m.

Congratulations to Travis Roberts and Billie Shaver who were married in Deep Gap on Nov. 6.

Congratulations to Mark Daye and Jenna Stone who were married on Nov. 6 in West Jefferson at the Hemlock Barn.

Condolences go the family of A.C. Sidden who died on Nov. 7 and the family of Roy Wood who died on Nov 8. They will be greatly missed by all that knew them.

Happy birthday wishes go to Tabitha Smith and Stephanie Knight on Nov. 15, Averie Elizabeth Knight on Nov. 16, Walter Lewis Kennedy, Bonnie Bauguess, Andrew Pardue, Donald Bauguess and Jesse Spears on Nov. 17, Helen Holbrook and Michael Miles on Nov. 19, and Karen Pardue and Robin Watson on Nov. 20.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Keri and Troy Behrens who celebrate their 4th anniversary on Nov. 11, Claude and Betty Joines who celebrate their 66th anniversary on Nov. 12, Hardin III and Becky Kennedy who celebrate their 22nd anniversary on Nov. 13, Walter and Wanda Hutchinson who celebrate their 47th anniversary on Nov. 16, and Anna and Mickey Miller who celebrate their 51st anniversary on Nov. 21.

Traphill had a low temperature of 39 degrees on Nov. 9 and a high temperature of 76 degrees on Nov. 9. There was .4 inch of rain during the week of Nov. 7—13.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.