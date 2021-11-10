Stone Mountain News

The members of Traphill Fire Department are excited to announce the award of funds from the Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund. We are thankful for this award to provide equipment to our members to provide the highest level of service to those who we protect. This grant will allow our department to add equipment to our wilderness/rehab unit. Keep a watch for more updates as their projects continue to come to life. Once again thank you Weyerhaeuser!

Veterans will be honored by Traphill Wildcats at Traphill Elementary School in a drive through parade on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Drive the decorated car line route while Traphill Wildcat students and staff sing, wave American flags, and show appreciation for your service. Before exiting campus, you will receive a goodie bag of patriotic snacks and small tokens of appreciation. Please sign up at this link so they can prepare the correct number of bags. https://forms.gle/JHF87FjiaVhouEaP7 or call the school and tell them you’re coming by.

Congratulations to Travis Roberts and Billie Shaver who were married in Deep Gap on Nov. 6.

Happy birthday wishes go to Scott Anderson, Rebekah Cranford McGlamery and Noah Mathis on Nov. 8. Tina McGrady Parsons on Nov. 9, Dale Harris on Nov. 10, Gail Brewer on Nov. 11, Adam Johnson on Nov. 12, Russell Sidden and Anna Lee Pierce on Nov. 13, and Sheila Sidden on Nov. 14.

Traphill had a low temperature of 33 degrees on Nov. 5 and a high temperature of 67 degrees on Nov. 1. There was only a sprinkle of rain during the week of Oct. 31—Nov. 6. There was two big frosts so the mowing season is finished except maybe for mulching the leaves with your mower.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.