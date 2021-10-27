Stone Mountain News

Bring your kids to Trick or Treat at the Traphill Community BooPalooza on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Traphill Elementary School. Traphill Fire Dept, Traphill School, the Elkin Masons, Sportsmen for a Cause, Welcome Home Baptist Church, and other groups and individuals will have tables set up for Trick or Treating. Kids can safely Trick or Treat on sidewalks and the blacktop. This is open to all kids in the surrounding area from birth to 12 years old.

Bobby Trott will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. Campers in Stone Mtn State Park are invited to come worship (camping clothes are fine).

Join a ranger at Stone Mtn State Park amphitheater across from the wash house in B Loop of the family campground to learn more about the hiking trails at the park and some of the safety concerns associated with hiking at Stone Mountain on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, bring your little ghosts and goblins to the Stone Mountain Visitor Center at 3 p.m. and join a ranger for a game of Halloween themed bingo. Prizes will be available for bingo winners.

Congratulations to Rebekah Cranford and Brandon Loredo who were married on Oct. 9.

Condolences go to the family of Harlan Cheek who died on Oct. 23. He was well known in Traphill and will be greatly missed.

Happy birthday wishes go to Don Ray Royal on Oct. 25, Isabella Stewart, Rachel Ferguson and Lincoln Horton on Oct. 26, Addison Harrold on Oct. 27, Margie Hutchison and Mandy Stewart on Oct. 28, Erica Norman and Karen Pruitt on Oct. 29, Buck Garris and Patty Hutchison on Oct. 30, and Brandon McGuire on Oct. 31.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Dustin and Ashley Billings who celebrate their 4th anniversary on Oct. 28, Jamey and Eden H. Cranford who celebrate their 4th anniversary on Oct. 29, Faye and Roger Brown who celebrate their 51st anniversary on Oct. 29, and Bradley and Maranda Richardson who celebrate their 12th anniversary on Oct. 30.

Traphill had a low temperature of 41 degrees on Oct. 18 and a high temperature of 75 degrees on Oct. 20. There was only a sprinkle of rain during the week of Oct. 17—23.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.