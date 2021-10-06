Stone Mountain News

Derick Barker will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. Campers in Stone Mtn State Park are invited to come worship (camping clothes are fine).

Old Roaring River Baptist Church on the Longbottom Road will have revival this week through Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. Barry Walls, pastor of Amity Hills Baptist Church in Asheboro will be the guest speaker. Pastor James Pardue invites you to come worship with them.

The new bridge next to Twin Locust Road is now open. Traphill Road was only closed about half the day last Saturday to complete the new bridge. Many thanks go to all the workers who made this possible.

The first Mountain Music Jam at the Traphill Branch Library was a success and the plan was to have one on the fourth Saturday of each month. But after checking the holiday schedule, it will be the fourth Saturday in January when the next one is held.

Arlo and Doris Holbrook Anderson who live near Fargo, ND visited with family and friends last week. They attended Doris’s high school class reunion while here and saw some of her classmates. I forgot to ask how many years ago they graduated! It was so good to see them again and glad to hear they had a safe trip home.

Happy birthday wishes go to Janice H. McGrady on Oct. 4, Sophia Brewer on Oct. 5, Kenneth Cothren and Gary Kennedy on Oct. 6, William Kennedy on Oct. 7, Terrie McGuire and Kaleb Dunn on Oct. 8, Jimmy Ray Hutchinson on Oct. 9, and Robert McDaniel and Bob Johnson on Oct. 10.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Lynette and Sarge Winters who celebrate their 36th anniversary on Oct. 4 and Joshua and Heather Bryant Sidden who celebrate their 12th anniversary on Oct. 9.

Traphill had a low temperature of 52 degrees on Sept. 26 and a high temperature of 82 degrees on Sept. 29. There was no rain during the week of Sept. 26—Oct. 2. A few leaves are beginning to change color here and there.

