Stone Mountain News

Larry Norman will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. Campers in Stone Mtn State Park are invited to come worship (camping clothes are fine).

Traphill Fire Dept will have a yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 18 beginning at 8 a.m. They will have BBQ chicken available at 10:30 a.m. Go out and support our fire department.

If you love to make music, the Traphill Branch Library will have a Mountain Music Afternoon Jam on the 4th Saturday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m., beginning Sept. 25. Go by and make some music with them or listen if you don’t make music.

On Thursday, Sept. 16, join a park volunteer at Stone Mtn State Park for a two mile round trip hike to the Hitching Rock area, weather permitting. Meet at the upper trailhead parking area at 4 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, meet a ranger at the visitor center to learn about venomous snakes in the park and throughout North Carolina at 3 PM. Topics will include identification and facts about each species.

Happy birthday wishes go to Mary Pruitt on Sept. 13, Boyce Cleary and Rita Billings on Sept. 14, Joseph Kennedy and Jasmine Nicole Kennedy on Sept. 15, Marian Holbrook on Sept. 16, Bronda Nichols and Alisha Ray on Sept. 17, Gina Hincher and Barry Hutchinson on Sept. 18, and Aaron Francis on Sept. 19.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Scott and Starla Gambill who celebrate their 9th anniversary on Sept. 15.

Traphill had a low temperature of 55 degrees on Sept. 11 and a high temperature of 83 degrees on Sept. 6. There was only a sprinkle of rain two days during the week of Sept. 5—11 though I heard some areas got as much as an inch.

