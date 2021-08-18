Stone Mountain News

James Pardue will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, August 22 at 9 a.m.. Campers in Stone Mtn State Park are invited to come worship (camping clothes are fine).

The Stone Mtn State Park are having programs again! On Aug 20 at 10 AM, join a ranger at the park’s visitor center for a “shellebration” of North Carolina’s state reptile. Learn how and why rangers locate, measure and tag box turtles.

Several men (and wives who supervised) of Welcome Home Missionary Baptist Church worked in the rain and mud to repair a broken water line last Saturday so there could be church services on Sunday. Many thanks to Traphill Grocery for providing a length of pipe to fix it. Did you know they have some plumbing supplies to make emergency repairs?

Condolences go to the family of Dwight Roope who died on Aug 11. He is survived by his wife, Jean Brooks Roope and a daughter, Carla Roope.

Happy birthday wishes go to Linvel Sparks, Brianna Church and Missy Bauguess on Aug 15, Kenneth Johnson on Aug 16, Caitlin Brown, Cassie Mathis, Allen Hutson and Rachel Carpenter on Aug 17, Jaime Trivette, Frank Hutchinson and Wanda Mae Royall on Aug 19, June Poteat, Lester Billings and Aleigha Horton on Aug 20, Jacob Billings on Aug 21, and Carole Kennedy on Aug 22.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Brianna Prevette and Graylan Galloway who celebrate their first anniversary on Aug 15, Mary Ann and Thomas Joines who celebrate their 59th anniversary on Aug 16, Junior and Robin Kennedy on Aug 20, Amanda and Adam Ellis who celebrate their 11th anniversary on Aug 21, and Pam and Ricky Johnson who celebrate their 40th anniversary on Aug 22.

Traphill had a low temperature of 62 degrees on Aug 8 and a high temperature of 89 degrees on Aug 11. There was 2.2 inches of rain during the week of Aug 8—14.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.