Stone Mountain News

Larry Norman will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, July 18 at 9 a.m. Campers in Stone Mtn State Park are invited to come worship (camping clothes are fine).

Traphill Fire Department will host BINGO and a hotdog supper on Friday, July 16 at 6 p.m. Go out and support our fire department.

White Rock United Methodist Church in Thurmond will have Port-A-Pit BBQ chicken available on Saturday, July 24 beginning at 10 a.m. Plates are $10 for a half chicken, baked beans, slaw, and dessert. You can get just a half chicken for $6.

The Traphill Fire Department is seeking new volunteers who are looking for an opportunity to serve their community. They are a family oriented department who strives to provide the highest level of service to our community. As always there are opportunities for everyone to do something within the department. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer contact the station at 336-957-2901 or message them on Facebook.

Wilkes Fresh will have a stop at Traphill Branch Library on Thursdays from noon to 1 PM with fresh produce for sale, including eggs. Stop by and get some if you don’t have a garden or if your garden isn’t producing yet. They will be there on Thursdays through August.

Traphill Branch Library is going back to pre-COVID hours. It will now be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m. (closed for lunch from 1 to 1:30) and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Happy birthday wishes go to John Shaver on July 13, Doris Lee on July 15, Louise Humphrey & Scott Wyatt on July 16, and Travis Butcher & Mary Ann Joines on July 18.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Ernest and Darlene St John who celebrate their 54th anniversary on July 14 and Britney and Joseph G Kennedy who celebrate their 6th anniversary on July 17.

Traphill had a low temperature of 59 degrees on July 4 and a high temperature of 88 degrees on July 6. There was .6 inch of rain and a sprinkle on two other days during the week of July 4—10.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.