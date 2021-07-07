Stone Mountain News

Derick Barker will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, July 11 at 9 a.m. Campers in Stone Mtn State Park are invited to come worship (camping clothes are fine).

Traphill Fire Department will host Bingo and a hotdog supper on Friday, July 16 at 6 p.m. Go out and support our fire department.

The Traphill Fire Department is seeking new volunteers who are looking for an opportunity to serve their community. They are a family oriented department who strives to provide the highest level of service to our community. As always there are opportunities for everyone to do something within the department. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer contact the station at 336-957-2901 or message them on Facebook.

Wilkes Fresh will have a stop at Traphill Branch Library on Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. with fresh produce for sale, including eggs. Stop by and get some if you don’t have a garden or if your garden isn’t producing yet. They will be there on Thursdays through August.

Happy birthday wishes go to Denise Kennedy on July 5, Tony Johnson, LeAnn Bell, Randy Combs and Larry Sparks on July 8, Dennis McGrady and Trenton Shephard on July 9, Mailon Nichols on July 10, and Christie Cook on July 11.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Mitchell and Tammy Spicer who celebrate their 28th anniversary on July 7, David and Ashley Ellis who celebrate their 11th anniversary on July 8, and Lisa and Mac Warren who celebrate their 10th anniversary on July 9.

Traphill had a low temperature of 59 degrees on July 3 and a high temperature of 88 degrees on June 30. There was 1.8 inches of rain and a sprinkle another day during the week of June 27—July 3.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.