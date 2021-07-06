Top 2021 Girl Scout cookie sellers recognized

COLFAX — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P) is pleased to announce their top 10 cookie sellers for the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program. This year’s girls include: Alyssa Judkins- Alamance County (4,347 packages); Amanda Teague- Haywood County (4,101 packages); Lily Johnson- Iredell County (4,004 packages); Jordyn Jernigan- Davidson County (3,702 packages); Ayslee Pilkenton- Guilford County (3,652 packages); Abigail Smith- Cleveland County (3,285 packages); Abigail King- Davidson County (3,204 packages); Isabella Dos Santos- Buncombe County (3,000 packages); Angela Nix- Iredell County (2,814 packages); Sophia Rametta- Cleveland County (2,755 packages).

Along with the top sellers, 19 girls were also chosen as recipients of the annual cookie scholarships. Each year, $25,000 in scholarships are awarded. All girls who sell over 500 packages of cookies during the cookie program are eligible to have their name drawn for a scholarship. Scholarship winners include: Kai Lechner (Alamance County); Chrisette Edwards (Alamance County); Sophia Rametta (Cleveland County); Trinity Zimmerman (Davidson County); Dreya Dillard (Rockingham County); Isabella Williams (Gaston County); Arabella Walker (Gaston County); Mollie Cobb (Alamance County); Madalyn Hornaday (Surry County); Zoey Mahan (Guilford County); Jordyn Jernigan (Davidson County); Cate Thornton Reynolds (Guilford County); Leah Brooks (Gaston County); Abigail Smith (Cleveland County); Diane Guthrie (Alamance County); Eliza Marshall (Guilford County); Kai Izzard (Guilford County); Emma McSparin (Davidson County); Caroline Shelton (Catawba County).

All girls who sold over 500 packages of cookies were also recognized as a G.E.O. (Girls Empowering Opportunity) and awarded with a day at Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe on June 12. This year, GSCP2P recognized 809 girls as a G.E.O.

“The commitment these girls had to the cookie program during a pandemic was remarkable,” said Gayle Rose, chief operating officer of GSCP2P. “They worked hard to find new and innovative ways to get cookies to their customers and their dedication to reaching their cookie goals paid off.”

For more information about Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont and Girl Scouting in your local community, please contact info@girlscoutsp2p.org or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.