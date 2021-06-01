MTM’s May Kid-of-the-Month

Mercy and Truth Ministries, located at 1115 Elk Spur Street in Elkin, presented their May Kid-of-the-Month Award to Miss Angel Johnson. She is a 40-year-old “kid at heart” from Windy Gap. MTM’s Kid-of-the-Month Award is for outstanding kids who give back to their community.

“Angel is a special lady who is very deserving of this award,” said a represenative for MTM. “Miss Angel participated in the Special Olympics. She specifically competed in the following events: swimming, bocci, softball, basketball, track, and horseback riding. Her favorite event in the competition was horseback riding. The horse ran really fast, but she did not get scared! She is very brave!”

“She also volunteered at Westwood Hills Nursing Facility in Wilkesboro for over 15 years. She served Wilkes County in this capacity by washing dishes, cleaning, watering flowers, making coffee, playing games (like Bingo) and singing with the residents. She loved all the activities that she was able to participate in, but her favorite part of volunteering was building relationships with the residents. She is a LIGHT. At MTM, we aim to ‘put a little sunshine in the lives of other people in our community.’ Miss Angel is a willing servant who put smiles on the faces of ALL who she came into contact with while giving back to her community! Thank you, Miss Angel! We pray that others will hear about the work that she is doing and be encouraged that anyone, anywhere can give back to their community—even if it is something as simple as giving a smile!

“Angel told us that what she remembers most about volunteering is being happy! It truly is better to give than to receive.”

To watch her interview, visit ‘Mercy and Truth Ministries’ on Facebook. To learn more about the work that MTM is doing in the community, visit www.mercyandtruthministries.org.