Stone Mountain News

Larry Norman will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, May 16 at 9 a.m. Campers in Stone Mtn State Park are invited to come worship (camping clothes are fine).

Old Roaring River Baptist Church will have Revival May 23—26. On Sunday David Harrelson will be preaching at 11 a.m. for a special Revival Kick Off. Jerry Pardue will be preaching Monday thru Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. Pastor James Pardue invites everyone to come worship with them.

Old Roaring River Baptist Church will have Homecoming on Sunday, May 30 at 11 a.m. Service will be followed up with a meal in the fellowship hall. Lucas Baker will bring the message for Homecoming.

Traphill Fire Dept will have BBQ chicken on Saturday, May 15. They will be begin serving at 10:30 a.m. They always have good chicken at $8 a plate and it gets gone fast.

It’s good to hear that Jeanie Bryan is back home after being in Texas with her daughter’s family for over a year. The COVID pandemic kept her from getting home last year. I know she must have been glad to see home again.

Happy birthday wishes go to Dennis McDaniel and Ethan Gambill on May 10, Jolene Johnson on May 11, Heather Foster on May 12, Scott Richardson, Alexander Gohan White and Ronnie Wood on May 13, and Junior Hincher on May 14.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Lisa and Tom Lineberry celebrate their 28th anniversary on May 9 and Amber and Jeremy Sparks who celebrate their 13th anniversary on May 10.

Traphill had a low temperature of 46 degrees on May 8 and a high temperature of 79 degrees on May 2. There was 1.2 inches of rain during the week of May 2—8.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.