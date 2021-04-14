Stone Mountain News

Congratulations to Penny Pruitt who was selected as Traphill Elementary School Teacher of the Year and WCS Teacher of the year nominee for 2021-22. Thank you for your years of service at the school.

The members of Traphill Volunteer Fire Department are proud to present their first ever challenge coin! This coin was designed by the membership of the department to show their pride and commitment to the citizens, community, and those who visit our community. These coins will be $12 a piece on local pickup and $15 a piece shipped. If you are interested you can comment or message their Facebook page. They accept PayPal payments or cash if you are picking them up. As always thanks for supporting your local fire department.

Happy birthday wishes go to Hank Kennedy on April 11, Ruby Lee Johnson, Junior Caudill and Max Wagoner on April 12, Hannah Bryant and Michael Roberson on April 14, DeLayne Jolly on April 15, Jared Christopher Garris and Abby Hatley on April 16, and Curtis Sparks on April 17.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Opal and Dennis McDaniel who celebrate their 47th anniversary on April 12, Charles and Barbara Johnson who celebrate their anniversary on April 15, Tony and Maxine Johnson who celebrate their 44th anniversary on April 16, and Janice and George Holloway who celebrate their 17th anniversary on April 16.

Traphill had a low temperature of 35 degrees on April 4 and a high temperature of 79 degrees on April 6. There was no rain during the week of April 4—10.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.