Stone Mountain News

Welcome Home Missionary Baptist Church on the Traphill Road will have an Easter Sunrise service at 7 a.m., followed with breakfast in the fellowship hall and worship service at 9 a.m.

Old Roaring River Baptist Church will have an Easter Sunrise service in the cemetery about 7 a.m., followed with breakfast in the fellowship hall. Worship service will be at 10 a.m. Pastor James Pardue invites you to attend.

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church will have an Easter Sunrise service April 4 at 7 a.m. and worship service at 9 a.m. They will have a spring revival April 4―7 with Larry Adams bringing the message on Sunday night and Paul Sisk bringing the message Monday thru Wednesday at 7 p.m. Pastor Tracy Nichols invites you to attend.

Garden Creek Baptist Church has changed its first Sunday service in April to the second Sunday. Kenny Stoker will be preaching at 9 a.m. on April 11. The first Sunday in May starts the summer schedule with service every Sunday.

Lucas Baker will be preaching at Old Roaring River Baptist Church on April 11 at 11 a.m.

Are you interested in serving your community? Do you have an interest in helping others? The Traphill Fire Department needs you and are seeking new recruits today. They have many roles to fill including firefighters, medical responders, driver operators, and support staff. They meet every Monday night at 7 p.m. If you are interested stop by the main station any weekday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. to get an application and speak with the on duty staff. If you have any questions feel free to contact them through Facebook or by phone at 336-957-2901. Check them out on the web at traphillfire35.org.

Jolene Johnson, Kay Hawkins, and Lynn Goodman enjoyed last week at the beach. They said it was good to travel for a change.

Happy birthday wishes go to Karen Shumate and Anthony Jennings on March 28, Teresa Jennings on March 29, Patsy Triplett and Mark Daye on March 30, Brenda Triplett on April 1, Robin Kennedy and Kaitlyn Michelle Spicer on April 3.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Donnie and Lisa Mastin who celebrate their anniversary on March 30 and Melissa and Jackie Caudill who celebrate their anniversary on April 2.

Traphill had a low temperature of 38 degrees on March 21 and a high temperature of 78 degrees on March 26. There was 2 inches of rain during the week of March 21—27.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.