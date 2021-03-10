Stone Mountain News

The Traphill Road will be closed while the bridge next to Twin Locust Road is replaced sometime in the near future. If you’re not familiar with the area the best detour is using the Brewer Mill Road (next to library) and then the Round Hill Church Road will take you back to Traphill Road.

There will be a benefit luncheon for Jamie Byrd on Saturday, March 20 from 10:30 a.m. until sold out at Oak Level Baptist Church, 5827 Austin Little Mtn Rd. Plates are $10 and will consist of pork BBQ, baked beans, slaw, roll, dessert and drink. All proceeds will go to the Byrd family. Jamie is undergoing a stem cell transplant. Plates will be picked in a drive around the church.

Traphill Elementary School is now registering kindergarten and Pre-K students for the 2021-22 year. Pre-K students must be 4 years old by August 31, 2021 and Kindergartners must be 5 years old by August 31, 2021. There will be a Pre-K screening on Friday, Mar 26. Call the school at 336-651-7160 if your child is in these age groups.

Happy birthday wishes go to Elsie Holbrook, Bobby Smith and Carter Reed Kennedy on March 7, Christie Hamby and Anita K. Alexander on March 8, Willie (Bud) Kennedy, Amy Bowers and Casey Prevette on March 10, Jean Blevins and Brenda Bowers on March 11, Tammy Spicer, Jade Videl White, Larry Norman and Marty Shaffner on March 12, Christian Sidden on March 13, and Roger Kennedy, Holly Billings and Cindy Hutchinson Settle on March 14.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Josh and Danielle Dunn Johnson who celebrate their first anniversary on March 7, Kimberly and Wesley Bowers who celebrate their 13th anniversary on March 8, and Alan and Pat Sidden who celebrate their anniversary on March 14.

Traphill had a low temperature of 28 degrees on March 3 and a high temperature of 65 degrees on March 4. There was .3 inch of rain during the week of Feb. 28—March 6. Don’t forget to reset your clocks Saturday night. It seems like we just set them back and now it’s time to Spring forward again.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.