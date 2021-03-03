Stone Mountain News

The Church in the Wildwood on Greenstreet Mountain will resume regular services on Sunday, March 7 at 10 a.m. Social distancing will be observed.

Bobby Trott will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on March 7 at 9 a.m., weather permitting. If the Stone Mountain State Park should be closed due to bad weather, there will be no service.

There will be a benefit luncheon for Jamie Byrd on Saturday, March 20 from 10:30 a.m. until sold out at Oak Level Baptist Church, 5827 Austin Little Mtn Rd. Plates are $10 and will consist of pork BBQ, baked beans, slaw, roll, dessert and drink. All proceeds will go to the Byrd family. Jamie is undergoing a stem cell transplant. Plates will be picked in a drive around the church.

Traphill Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a Knickerbockers Portrait Fundraiser the weekend of March 5. With the $10 certificate you will receive two 8x10s, two 5x7s, and eight wallets. To help ensure the safety of everyone they will be following all guidelines so that they can provide a safe environment. There will be no one other than the photographer and the group being photographed in the building at the same time and everything will be sanitized between photo sessions. If you are interested in this fundraiser please message their Facebook page or contact a Fire Department member for more details! You can call or text 336-452-1890.

Traphill Elementary School is now registering kindergarten and Pre-K students for the 2021-22 year. Pre-K students must be four years old by August 31, 2021 and Kindergartners must be five years old by August 31, 2021. There will be a Pre-K screening on Friday, March 26. Call the school at 336-651-7160 if your child is in these age groups.

Get well wishes go to Brady Billings who had heart surgery last week.

Condolences go to the family of Hubert Whittington who died on Feb. 22. His wife of 60 years is the former Maxine Sidden of Traphill.

Happy birthday wishes go to Ben Byrd, Ralph Anthony Holbrook, Earl Poteat, Mason Wagoner, Josh Wiles and Chad Joines on March 1, Chandler Johnson on March 2, Rosa Wood Letasz, Caleb Johnston and Larry Dancy on March 3, McKenna Jolly and Danny Bauguess on March 4, Matt Daye, Ethan Baker, Elmer Billings and Helen Johnson on March 5, and Tony Triplett, Mason Joines, Phillip Sidden, Kella Ann Hutchison and Benny Bowers on March 6.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Johnny & Jolene Johnson who celebrate their 47th anniversary on March 2.

Traphill had a low temperature of 23 degrees on Feb. 23 and a high temperature of 69 degrees on Feb. 25. There was one inch of rain during the week of Feb. 22—27. Only three more weeks until Spring is here officially.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.