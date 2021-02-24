Stone Mountain News

Bobby Trott will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on March 7 at 9 a.m., weather permitting. If the Stone Mountain State Park should be closed due to bad weather, there will be no service.

There will be a benefit luncheon for Jamie Byrd on Saturday, Mar 20 from 10:30 a.m. until sold out at Oak Level Baptist Church, 5827 Austin Little Mtn Rd. Plates are $10 and will consist of pork BBQ, baked beans, slaw, roll, dessert and drink. All proceeds will go to the Byrd family. Jamie is undergoing a stem cell transplant. Plates will be picked in a drive around the church.

Traphill Vol. Fire Department will be holding a Knickerbockers Portrait Fundraiser the weekend of March 5. With the $10 certificate you will receive two 8x10s, two 5x7s, and eight wallets. To help ensure the safety of everyone they will be following all guidelines so that they can provide a safe environment. There will be no one other than the photographer and the group being photographed in the building at the same time and everything will be sanitized between photo sessions. If you are interested in this fundraiser please message their Facebook page or contact a Fire Department member for more details! You can call or text 336-452-1890.

Traphill Elementary School is now registering kindergarten and Pre-K students for the 2021-22 year. Pre-K students must be 4 years old by August 31, 2021 and Kindergartners must be five years old by August 31, 2021. There will be a Pre-K screening on Friday, March 26. Call the school at 336-651-7160 if your child is in these age groups.

Happy birthday wishes go to Kenny Johnson, Lauren Foster and Victoria Nester on Feb. 22, Opal Kennedy McDaniel and Myra Pruitt on Feb. 23, Laura Wagoner, Janie Johnson, Nita Abbey and Alexandrea Sidden on Feb. 24, Kristy Trivette, Jill Johnson Baker, Maxine Johnson and Brittany J Casey on Feb. 25, Allen Daniel Butcher on Feb. 26, Michael Eugene Higginson Feb. 27, and John Lawrence Settle, Louise Royall, Diane Sidden and Cameron Billings on Feb. 28.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Sandy and Ronnie Wood who celebrate their 19th anniversary on Feb. 23 and Michelle and Matthew Kennedy who celebrate their 15th anniversary on Feb. 25.

Traphill had a low temperature of 24 degrees on Feb. 21 and a high temperature of 54 degrees on Feb. 19. There was 1.9 inches of rain with some freezing on the trees during the week of Feb. 15—21. The days are beginning to get longer and I’m looking forward to Spring.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.