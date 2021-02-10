Stone Mountain News

Traphill Vol. Fire Department will be holding a Knickbockers Portrait Fundraiser the weekend of March 5. With the $10 certificate you will receive two 8x10s, two 5x7s, and eight wallets. To help ensure the safety of everyone they will be following all guidelines so that they can provide a safe environment. There will be no one other than the photographer and the group being photographed in the building at the same time and everything will be sanitized between photo sessions. If you are interested in this fundraiser please message their Facebook page or contact a Fire Department member for more details.

Traphill Elementary School is now registering kindergarten and Pre-K students for the 2021-22 year. Pre-K students must be four years old by August 31, 2021 and Kindergarteners must be five years old by August 31, 2021. There will be a Pre-K screening on Friday, Mar. 26. Call the school at 336-651-7160 if your child is in these age groups.

Get well wishes go to Herman Lyon who has been in the hospital recently and to all the folks dealing with COVID.

Happy birthday wishes go to Josh Wiles and Joann Hutchens on Feb. 8, Austin Sloan, Joann Hutchison, Hunter Ayers and Lauren Richardson on Feb. 9, Kimberly Kennedy and Ricky Johnson on Feb. 11, Larry (Pedro) Foster on Feb. 12, Faye Brown and Bridget Dillard on Feb. 13, and Eva W. Barker, Nancy Riggsbee and Cameron Bell on Feb. 14.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Melanie and Jack Wagoner who celebrate their 24th anniversary on Feb. 8, Bob and Rosa Wood Letasz who celebrate their 8th anniversary on Feb. 9, Ryan and Annette Hall who celebrate their 17th anniversary on Feb. 12, and Debbie and Greg Cannon who celebrate their 8th anniversary on Feb. 12.

Traphill had a low temperature of 25 degrees on Feb. 4 and a high temperature of 52 degrees on Feb. 6. There was .5 inch of rain and a good dusting of snow during the week of Feb. 1—7. I’m glad these weekly snows are melting and not hanging around like they did in 1960. Anyone remember those weekly snows in Feb. and Mar. that kept piling up until there was three feet of snow on the ground?

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.