Stone Mountain News

Bobby Trott will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 9 a.m., weather permitting. If the Stone Mountain State Park is closed due to bad weather there will be no service.

Traphill Branch Library is back to curbside service only. You can place holds online or call 336-863-3563 and tell librarian Linda Pranger what you want. When you get to the library call her and she will place them on a table outside. Put your returns in the book drop.

The Friends of Traphill Library are looking for new members. Membership is only $5 for an individual and $10 for a family. You can join by getting your dues to Rebecca Jolly or myself to pass on to her as the treasurer.

Condolences go to the family of Mackie Lambert who died on Jan. 13. Mackie will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Happy birthday wishes go to Abigail Vance on Jan. 18, Martha Emma Myers on Jan. 19, Mack Kennedy on Jan. 20, Eddie Joe Dancy and Gaithina Hall on Jan. 21, Ann Johnson and Felicia Lyon on Jan. 22, and Amanda Johnson Severt and Crystal Billings on Jan. 24.

Traphill had a low temperature of 23 degrees on Jan. 13 and a high temperature of 56 degrees on Jan. 12. There was just a little snow shower during the week of Jan. 11—17.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.