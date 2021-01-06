Stone Mountain News

Happy birthday wishes go to Nicole Wiles, Bonnie Sidden and Sidney McGrady on Jan. 6, Grant Wiles and Brie Benton on Jan. 7, Marshall Welborn, Gregg Childress and Michael Brewer on Jan. 8, Jim Byrd and Linda Dillard on Jan. 9, and Johnny Kennedy, Tammie Holcomb, John Johnson, Jr. and Laura Mae Dancy on Jan. 10.

Several churches in the area are live streaming their services during this pandemic. Ones that I know that are streaming on Facebook are Traphill Baptist Church, Old Roaring River Baptist Church, Welcome Home Baptist Church, Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Little Stone Mountain Baptist Church, Roaring Gap Baptist Church and Stoney Ridge Baptist Church. If you use Facebook and don’t feel comfortable going to church during this time, check out these churches.

Get well wishes go to all the folks who have been hit with this COVID virus. I’ve heard of quite a few but don’t know if it should be made public or not so let’s just pray for them and pray that this pandemic will soon be over now that there are vaccines out for it.

Condolences go to the family of Larry Wingler who died on Dec. 30. He was well known in the Traphill community as a minister and good friend.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Michael and Caroline Gambill Roberson who celebrate their 14th anniversary on Jan. 8 and Mae and Alton Caudill who celebrate their 54th anniversary on Jan. 9.

Traphill had a low temperature of 29 degrees on Dec. 28 and a high temperature of 60 degrees on Jan. 2. There was .8 inch of rain during the week of Dec. 28 — Jan. 3.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.