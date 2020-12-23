Stone Mountain News

Congratulations to Aaron Francis, one of the 2020 Hometown Hero Award winners presented by the North Carolina Automobile Dealers Association and McNeil Nissan Chevrolet last week. He is an outstanding firefighter and paramedic for Wilkes County EMS.

Traphill Volunteer Fire Department is proud to announce that they have been awarded the 2020 Volunteer Rescue/EMS grant. This grant will assist our department in purchasing much needed communication equipment to better serve the community. They are honored to have received this grant and are thankful for the States support through grants like these and our community for supporting YOUR fire department!

Bobby Trott will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Jan. 3 at 9 a.m., weather permitting. If the Stone Mountain State Park is closed due to bad weather, there will be no service.

Condolences go to the family of Cathy Jenkins Holbrook who died on Dec. 16.

Wesley Joines enjoyed having family and friends help him celebrate his 21st birthday at a bonfire last Saturday afternoon. That was a good idea to have his celebration outside during this COVID season.

Happy birthday wishes go to Nolan Grace Gregory on Dec. 21, Amy Hawkins, Dalton Jessup, and Brad Brown on Dec. 22, Garrett Fender, Rachel Fender and Hobert Johnson on Dec 23, Hilda Cleary and Brittany Burton Cox on Dec 24, Christopher Stivers, Jr, Doris Bryant, Belinda Miles, Abigail Billings and Kourtnie Johnson on Dec. 25, and Trent Cleary and Cash Wilmoth on Dec. 27.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Sylvia and Steve Holbrook who celebrate their 52nd anniversary on Dec. 21, Penny and Chris Pruitt who celebrate their 28th anniversary on Dec 22, Sheila and Lester Sidden who celebrate their 47th anniversary on Dec. 22, Ella Mae and Linvel Sparks who celebrate their 62nd anniversary on Dec. 23, Shelby and Billy Lyon who celebrate their 65th anniversary on Dec. 23, Mary and Dewey Shelton who celebrate their 53rd anniversary on Dec. 23, Doris and Sam Cox who celebrate their 58th anniversary on Dec. 23, Amanda and Dennis Atkinson who celebrate their 33rd anniversary on Dec. 23, Shirley and Bud Sparks who celebrate their 63rd anniversary on Dec. 24, Roy and Nettie Bell who celebrate on Dec. 25, and Jack and Olive Thomas who celebrate their 45th anniversary on Dec. 27.

Traphill had a low temperature of 27 degrees on Dec. 19 and a high temperature of 53 degrees on Dec.14. There was 2.3 inches of rain (a little freezing rain one day) during the week of Dec. 14—20.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.