Stone Mountain News

Bobby Trott will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Jan. 3 at 9 a.m., weather permitting. If the Stone Mountain State Park is closed due to bad weather, there will be no service.

Condolences go to the family of Walsie Johnson Tharpe who died Nov. 30. She will be missed by all that knew her. I remember her as one of lunchroom ladies at Traphill School when I went to school there. Does anyone else remember those yeast rolls and cherry and peach pie they used to make? And the lunches cost .20 cents!

Condolences go to the family of Judy Alice Hall who died Dec. 2. Judy Alice was the daughter of Bob and Judy Hall. I was her Sunday School teacher when she was just a little girl.

Get well wishes go to all that have been sick. It seems I hear of someone being sick most every day lately. Looking forward to better times ahead.

Happy birthday wishes go to Mary McDaniel, Kaitlin Francis and Hadley Fender on Dec. 8, Ronnie Sidden and Gabriel Kennedy on Dec. 9, Nathan McKinley Walker on Dec. 10, Haley Joines Matthews and Wayne Billings on Dec. 11, Barry Triplett, Ellen Hawkins, Vivian Brown and Meghan Vartola Delgado on Dec. 12, and Paula Cecilla Delgado and Robby Pierce on Dec. 13.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Ethan and Haley Joines Matthews who celebrate their first anniversary on Dec. 7, Ricky and Leslie Pruitt who celebrate their 27th anniversary on Dec. 11, Melissa Garris and Keith Legg who celebrate their 8th anniversary on Dec. 12, Jenny and Billy Brewer III who celebrate their 6th anniversary on Dec. 13, and Jason and Crystal Reavis who celebrate their 6th anniversary on Dec. 13.

Traphill had a low temperature of 26 degrees on Dec. 3 and a high temperature of 57 degrees on Dec. 3. There was two inches of rain during the week of Nov. 30—Dec. 6.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.