Cruise-in planned for Oct. 24

Attendees enjoy the view of classic cars at a cruise-in in downtown Elkin. Courtesy photo Monthly cruise-ins draw a crowd to Elkin. Courtesy photo Classic hot rods on display at the monthly cruise-ins hosted by Comb’s Butcher Shoppe in Elkin. Courtesy photo

Cruisers brought out their favorite rides to the streets of downtown Elkin on Sept. 26. The monthly cruise in event is sponsored by Comb’s Butcher Shoppe.

The final cruise in of the season is planned for Saturday, Oct. 24. from 3 to 7 p.m. Cruisers are invited to show off their cars trucks, motorcycles, bicycles and tricycles.

Door prizes will be given away and vendors selling hot dogs and lemonade will be on site.

Attendees are asked to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

For more information visit the Elkin Valley Cruisers page on Facebook.