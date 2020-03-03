Stone Mountain News

The Traphill Fire Dept will host a turkey shoot Saturday, March 21, at 2920 Middle Fork Road. Sign-ups will begin at 11 a.m. and shooting at 11:30 a.m.

Condolences go to the families of Gary Colbert, son of Fred and Blanche Colbert, who died on Feb. 25, Talmo Holbrook, son of Lester and Ruby Holbrook who died on Feb. 21, and Howell (Chip) McGuire, Jr, brother of Kathleen Roberts, who died on Feb. 18.

Condolences also go to Linda Pranger, Traphill Branch librarian, who lost her father on Feb. 23.

Walsie Tharpe enjoyed having her friend, Leona Myers, visit with her last week.

Happy birthday wishes go to McKenna Jolly and Danny Bauguess on March 4, Matt Daye, Ethan Baker, Elmer Billings and Helen Johnson on March 5, Tony Triplett, Mason Joines, Phillip Sidden, Kella Ann Hutchison and Benny Bowers on March 6, Elsie Holbrook, Bobby Smith and Carter Reed Kennedy on March 7, and Christie Hamby and Anita K. Alexander on March 8.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Johnny and Jolene Johnson who celebrate their 46th anniversary on March 2 and Kimberly and Wesley Bowers who celebrate their 12th anniversary on March 8.

Traphill had a low temperature of 25 degrees on March 1 and a high temperature of 59 degrees on Feb. 26. There was .6 inch of rain and a dusting of snow during the week of Feb. 24—March 1.

Don’t forget to change your clocks forward next Saturday night to Daylight Savings Time. Spring begins on March 19, which is the earliest spring in 124 years.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.

