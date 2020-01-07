Stone Mountain News

The New Year’s Hike at Stone Mountain State Park was a huge success with the largest turnout for any program with over one hundred hikers participating.

On Friday, Jan. 17, join a park ranger for an afternoon hike to Wolf Rock, a moderate, three-mile hike, weather permitting. Meet at the lower trailhead parking area at 3 p.m., wearing appropriate clothes for the weather and good hiking shoes.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, “Don’t Forget Your Resolution” hike will take you around the campground for 1.5 miles. Meet a ranger at the B loop wash house at 11 a.m., weather permitting.

Happy birthday wishes go to Nicole Wiles, Bonnie Sidden and Sidney McGrady on Jan. 6, Grant Wiles and Brie Benton on Jan. 7, Marshall Welborn, Gregg Childress and Michael Brewer on Jan. 8, Jim Byrd and Linda Dillard on Jan. 9, Johnny Kennedy, Tammie Holcomb, John Johnson, Jr., Laura Mae Dancy and Claude Johnson on Jan. 10, Lorraine Wiles, Jonathan Wingler, Ricky McGrady, Jacob Johnson and Katherine Bauguess on Jan. 11, and Bryson John Gambill and Johnny Johnson on Jan. 12.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Michael and Caroline Gambill Roberson who celebrate their 13th anniversary on Jan. 8 and Mae and Alton Caudill who celebrate their 52nd anniversary on Jan. 9.

Traphill had a low temperature of 33 degrees on Jan. 5 and a high temperature of 64 degrees on Dec. 30. There was 1.3 inches of rain during the week of Dec. 30—Jan. 5.

By Ola K. Norman For The Tribune

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.

