Stone Mountain News

White Rock United Methodist Church will be serving Port-A-Pit BBQ on Saturday, Nov. 2, beginning at 10 a.m. until sold out. A plate of a half chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll and dessert is $10. You can get only a half chicken for $6.

Adam Collins will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 9 a.m. A special invitation is extended to campers in the Stone Mountain State Park and other campers in the area. This begins the winter season with service only on the first Sunday of the month, weather permitting, until next May.

The Traphill Fire Department will host its annual Trail of Treats on Halloween at 6 p.m. All kids are invited to come get lots of treats.

The annual Christmas Bazaar will be held at the Traphill Fire Department on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They have lots of vendors signed up and food will be available.

Don Ray Royal celebrated his 85th birthday with a party Elk Spur Baptist Church hosted last Sunday with lots of good friends and good food to celebrate.

Happy birthday wishes go to Margie Hutchison and Mandy Stewart on Oct. 28, Erica Norman and Karen Pruitt on Oct. 29, Buck Garris and Patty Hutchison on Oct. 30, and Brandon McGuire on Oct. 31.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Dustin and Ashley Billings who celebrate their 2nd anniversary on Oct. 28, Jamey and Eden H Cranford who celebrate their 2nd anniversary on Oct. 29, Faye and Roger Brown who celebrate their 49th anniversary on Oct. 29, and Bradley and Maranda Richardson who celebrate their 10th anniversary on Oct. 30, Betty and Fred Billings who celebrate their 61st anniversary on Nov. 1, and Penny and Ricky Dancy who celebrate their 18th anniversary on Nov. 2.

Traphill had a low temperature of 37.5 on Oct. 24 and a high temperature of 78.4 on Oct. 27. There was 2.9 inches of rain during the week of Oct. 21—27.

By Ola K. Norman For The Tribune

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.

