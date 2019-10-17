Stone Mountain News

All descendants of Brownlow and Sallie Ann Holbrook are invited to the Holbrook reunion on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Old Roaring River Baptist Church fellowship hall. Bring something good to eat a little before noon and enjoy catching up with all the family.

Charity Hill United Methodist Church on Austin-Traphill Road is having a Mission Bazaar on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 7 a.m. till noon. They will be serving breakfast with free coffee and have a craft sale and twice as nice sale.

Larry Norman will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 9 a.m. A special invitation is extended to campers in the Stone Mountain State Park and other campers in the area.

Welcome Home Missionary Baptist Church on Traphill Road will have revival Oct. 21—25 at 7 p.m. Allen Barker will be the guest speaker.

The Friends of Traphill Branch Library will have a meeting at the library on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in the library is invited.

Condolences go to the family of Harold Eller who died on Oct. 8. He was the brother of Maxine Johnson.

Happy birthday wishes go to Clayton Sidden, Ann Miller, Shannon Macemore and Glenda Hutchens on Oct. 14, Ina Barker on Oct. 15, Tabitha Smith and Chris Pruitt on Oct. 16, Keith Sidden, Linda Adams, Kristin Pruitt and Shirley Watts on Oct. 17, Emma Blevins, Olivia Shumate, Tal Holbrook, Donnie Holbrook, Jerry Whittington and Rocky Garris on Oct. 18, and Mary Hutchinson on Oct. 19.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Dennis and Janice McGrady who celebrate their 24th anniversary on Oct. 14 and to Tammie and Philip Sidden who celebrate their 31st anniversary on Oct. 15.

Traphill had a low temperature of 51.4 on Oct. 11 and a high temperature of 76.6 on Oct. 12. There was one inch of rain during the week of Oct. 7—13.

By Ola K. Norman For The Tribune

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.