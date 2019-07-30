Stone Mountain News

The Traphill Fire Department will be hosting a Community Day on Saturday, August 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a bounce house for the kids, cornhole games, volley ball, and free hotdogs with all the trimmings. While you are at the department, feel free to come inside and meet the firemen and women and take a look at the fire trucks.

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School on Saturday, August 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be served. All ages are welcomed.

Adam Collins will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, August 4, at 9 a.m. A special invitation is extended to campers in the Stone Mountain State Park and other campers in the area.

The annual Samuel Johnson reunion will be held Sunday, Aug 4, at Little Stone Mountain Baptist Church fellowship hall. All relatives and descendants of Samuel Johnson are invited to bring a covered dish and be ready to eat about 1 p.m.

Little Stone Mountain Baptist Church had a special dinner for Sammy Taylor who has resigned as their pastor.

Prayers and get well wishes go to Lynn Hutson who is not doing well at all.

Condolences go to the families of HC Kennedy Jr who died on July 23, Judy Speaks who died on July 24, and Lois Bowers Cline who died on July 27.

Happy birthday wishes go to Bobby Trott on July 28, Joshua Hutchison, Rusty Shumate, Addison Foster and Rita Shepherd on July 29, Ray Kennedy and Jackie Mae Pack on July 30, Christina McGrady on July 31, Christin Kennedy and Penny Dancy on Aug 2, Carter Huffman on Aug 3, and Casey Waddell and Margie Pierce on Aug 4.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Lelitia and Chris King who celebrate their 6th anniversary on August 3.

Traphill had a low temperature of 60.9 degrees on July 26 and a high temperature of 84.9 degrees on July 22. There was no rain during the week of July 22—28.

By Ola K. Norman For The Tribune

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.