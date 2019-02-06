Photos on exhibit at Elkin library

The 2018 “Transformation” Northwestern Regional Library Traveling Photography Exhibit will be on display at the Elkin Public Library during the month of February. The contest is sponsored by all member libraries of the Northwestern Regional Library.

About 75 photographs by library patrons from throughout Alleghany, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties are in the collection. The exhibit includes a variety of photographs including color, black and white, and digitally altered entries by children, teens and adults.

A photography contest was held in March and was open to all patrons of the Northwestern Regional Library. Prizes were awarded in various age categories.

For more information, contact the Elkin Public Library at 336-835-5586.