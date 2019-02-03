O’Toole promoted to captain

Submitted photo Christopher O’Toole, left, congratulates his brother, Patrick, on his promotion. -

HIGH POINT — On Jan. 25, Patrick O’Toole, a 1989 Elkin High School graduate, was promoted to captain of the High Point Police Department.

O’Toole has been a member of the department since November 1995, joining after serving in the United States Marine Corps.

During his tenure, he has served as a patrol officer, a motor officer for the traffic unit, general instructor, specialized driving instructor, the personnel and recruiting officer, a patrol supervisor and now a field training lieutenant supervising the development of the department’s newest recruits.

As captain, O’Toole’s new assignment will be patrol commander of Fox team.

O’Toole, son of Vernon and Shelby O’Toole of Elkin, husband of Sarah O’Toole, and father of Ian and Emma, earned a Bachelor of Arts in history from High Point University in 2001 and is enrolled at Liberty University pursuing a Master of Business in executive leadership.

His brother, Christopher, also serves as an officer with the High Point Police Department.

