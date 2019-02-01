Grants available for nonprofit organizations serving the Elkin area

Nonprofit organizations serving the Tri-Counties area are eligible for funding from the Elkin Funds of The Winston-Salem Foundation.

Now in its 33rd year of operation, the Elkin Funds consist of three component trusts established by Richard T. Chatham, Lucy Hanes Chatham, and the citizens of Elkin to benefit the community. Over $1,084,452 has been granted to area nonprofits since 1986.

The 2018 grant amounts averaged about $3,900. A community advisory committee, which is chaired by Crystal Morphis, reviews grant proposals.

Grant seekers are encouraged to consider the following criteria when requesting funds:

1. Grants will be made only to legally-recognized nonprofit organizations that benefit residents of the Elkin Tri-County core, defined as the area bounded by Dobson, Boonville, Hamptonville, Roaring River and Thurmond.

2. Ordinarily, grants are made for projects that initiate, expand, or improve direct service to people. Grants will not be made for ongoing operating expenses.

3. Grants for capital campaigns or major equipment purposes will be a low priority of the Elkin Advisory Committee, and requests for capital and equipment grants will be discouraged. However, exceptions will occasionally be made.

4. Foundation funds will not be granted to supplant tax or government funds for projects or institutions that would ordinarily receive public funding support. However, public institutions such as schools may submit proposals for innovative projects for which funds are not ordinarily provided.

5. The governing board for the applicant organization must approve the planned project prior to submission of a proposal to the committee.

6. Except in unusual cases, grants will be approved for one year at a time. Foundation support for a particular purpose will normally be limited to three grants.

7. The Advisory Committee encourages collaborative projects that bring together organizations with similar missions.

To apply for an Elkin grant, complete the application on the foundation’s website at www.wsfoundation.org/elkin. Application deadline is March 8 at 5 p.m. Grant recipients will be notified in late May.

Inquiries about grants from the Elkin Funds should be directed to Madelyn McCaully at mmccaully@wsfoundation.org or 336-725-2382.

The Winston-Salem Foundation is a community foundation that supports charitable programs in the greater Forsyth County area. Founded in 1919 with a $1,000 gift, it now administers more than 1,515 funds and had total custodial assets of more than $565 million at the end of 2018. In 2018, the foundation granted $58.6 million to charitable causes, $1.9 million of which was through its Community Grants program. Learn more at www.wsfoundation.org.