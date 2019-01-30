Gentry brothers celebrate being in 80s

Submitted photo As of Dec. 14, 2018, all four Gentry brothers are celebrating being in the age decade of 80. Evon (89), James (87), George( 81), and Bill Gentry (80) are celebrating this milestone together. They are the sons of Arville and Alva Williams Gentry. The Gentry brothers grew up in Jonesville and attended Jonesville High School and were all involved in sports. Football, basketball, baseball and track were sports in which the brothers participated. George and Bill also played sports in college. Through the years, the entire Gentry family has remained close. -

As of Dec. 14, 2018, all four Gentry brothers are celebrating being in the age decade of 80. Evon (89), James (87), George( 81), and Bill Gentry (80) are celebrating this milestone together. They are the sons of Arville and Alva Williams Gentry. The Gentry brothers grew up in Jonesville and attended Jonesville High School and were all involved in sports. Football, basketball, baseball and track were sports in which the brothers participated. George and Bill also played sports in college. Through the years, the entire Gentry family has remained close.