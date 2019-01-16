Community and Church Calendar

Send events to trieditor@elkintribune.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.

Jan. 16

• 10 a.m. to noon, the Wilkes Community College Small Business Center will host an online seminar on QuickBooks: Learning the Online Version. The class is offered at no charge, but to register in advance, which is required, visit www.ncsbc.net/center.aspx?center=75570. For more information, contract Laurie Brintle-Jarvis, SBC director, at 336-838-6166 or lsbrintle336@wilkescc.edu.

• 7 p.m., Second Chance Church, 449 Bear Creek Church Road, Dobson, will host a revival throughout January. On Jan. 16, the Rev. Garry Snow will be speaker. This is the 14th year for the church’s January Month of Revival.

Jan. 17

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Shoals Elementary School, 1800 Shoals Road, Pinnacle.

• 4 p.m., Elkin Public Library will host Art-ie Sharpie for teens in sixth through 12th grades, where they will get a chance to do art with Sharpies. Snack and materials will be provided. Those wanting to participate can call 336-835-5586 to register.

• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Yadkin County and Yadkin Tourism Development Authorities are hosting a free seminar on How to Become an AIRBNB Host at the Boonville Municipal Building, 108 N. Carolina Ave., Boonville.

• 7 p.m., the N.C Wildlife Resources Commission will conduct a public hearing at Elkin High School, 334 Elk Spur St., Elkin, to take comments on proposed changes to agency regulations related to enforcement, wildlife management, inland fisheries and game lands for the 2019-20 seasons. More information on proposed regulations can be found at https://www.ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/ProposedRegulations/PubHearBook_2019_FINAL.pdf.

Jan. 18

• 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Northern Hospital of Surry County, 830 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

Jan. 19

• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Lupus Foundation will host its monthly support group at the Mount Airy Public Library multipurpose room, 145 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 4:30 to 7 p.m., a chicken stew and gospel singing fundraiser will be held at Longtown Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1409 Longtown Road, to benefit Yadkin Christian Ministries. The gospel singing begins at 5 p.m. and will feature Saints and Sinners and The Enon Boys. Donations will be taken for Yadkin Christian Ministries. Meal includes chicken stew, drink and dessert. Those who would like to can bring their own bowl.

Jan. 20

• 6 p.m., Second Chance Church, 449 Bear Creek Church Road, Dobson, will host a revival throughout January. On Jan. 20, Elder Ronnie Houser will be speaker. This is the 14th year for the church’s January Month of Revival.

Jan. 21

• 1:30 to 6 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Elkin Rescue Squad, 946 N. Bridge St., Elkin, sponsored by the Captain Mark Garner Post 7794 Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Jan. 23

• 1 to 2:30 p.m., the Wilkes Community College Small Business Center will host an online seminar on Selling on Shopify. The class is offered at no charge, but to register in advance, which is required, visit www.ncsbc.net/center.aspx?center=75570. For more information, contract Laurie Brintle-Jarvis, SBC director, at 336-838-6166 or lsbrintle336@wilkescc.edu.

• 2 to 6:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Mount Airy Middle School, 249 Hamburg St., Mount Airy.

• 7 p.m., Second Chance Church, 449 Bear Creek Church Road, Dobson, will host a revival throughout January. On Jan. 23, the Rev. Marty Hewitt will be speaker. This is the 14th year for the church’s January Month of Revival.

Jan. 24

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Dobson Elementary School, 400 W. Atkins St., Dobson.

Jan. 25

• 2 to 6:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Surry American Red Cross, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy.

Jan. 26

• 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Mount Airy Wesleyan Church, 2063 S. Main St., Mount Airy.

Jan. 27

• 10:30 a.m., Second Chance Church, 449 Bear Creek Church Road, Dobson, will host a revival throughout January. On Jan. 27, Cross Anchored will provide special music. This is the 14th year for the church’s January Month of Revival.

• 6 p.m., Second Chance Church, 449 Bear Creek Church Road, Dobson, will host a revival throughout January. On Jan. 27, the Rev. Bill Jenkins will be speaker. This is the 14th year for the church’s January Month of Revival.

Jan. 28

• Noon to 4:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at First United Methodist Church, 210 Marion St., Pilot Mountain.

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Chick-fil-A, 2007 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

Jan. 30

• 7 p.m., Second Chance Church, 449 Bear Creek Church Road, Dobson, will host a revival throughout January. On Jan. 30, the Rev. Joe Mayes will be speaker. This is the 14th year for the church’s January Month of Revival.

Jan. 31

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Cedar Ridge Elementary School, 734 Flippin Road, Lowgap.

• 6 to 8 p.m., the Wilkes Community College Small Business Center will host a seminar on the Wilkes campus on Small Business Taxes. The class is offered at no charge, but to register in advance, which is required, visit www.ncsbc.net/center.aspx?center=75570. For more information, contract Laurie Brintle-Jarvis, SBC director, at 336-838-6166 or lsbrintle336@wilkescc.edu.

April 13

• 7 a.m., Upper Yadkin Valley Habitat for Humanity will host its annual Habitat Hammer 5K/10K with a new addition of team and group entries. The race is held at Elkin Municipal Park, 399 N.C. 268 West, Elkin. Cost to participate is $25 if registered by March 17, and $35 after. Group fees are $20 per person by March 17, $30 after. Register online at active.com.

Ongoing

• 10 a.m., Sunday morning closed speaker discussion group for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Sunday downstairs at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 3 p.m., a community drum circle is held each Sunday at Central Park in King. No experience is necessary and extra drums are available for use. Weather updates and additional information can be found on Facebook at Pinnacle Drum Circle. For more information, email pinnacledrumcircle@yahoo.com or call 336-368-3866.

• 8 p.m., Granite City group closed discussion for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet the last Sunday of each month downstairs at Central United Methodist Church, North Main Street, Mount Airy.

• 10 a.m., line dance class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with Shirley Bell as instructor.

• 11 a.m., quilting class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., the Elkin Public Library each Monday hosts an acoustic string band jam session.

• 6 p.m., clogging classes are being held every Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with beginners from 5 to 6 p.m., intermediate from 6 to 7 p.m. and team practice from 7 to 8 p.m. Cost is $20 per month and it’s open to those 10 and older. Call teacher Janice Nixon at 336-835-4912 to sign up.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Monday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Monday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy.

• 5 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church has a free community meal on the fourth Monday of each month at 451 Winston Road, Jonesville.

• 10:30 a.m., exercise class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 5 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Weight Watchers meetings each Tuesday.

• 6 p.m., a monthly Alzheimer’s support group will be held every second Tuesday at Chatham Nursing & Rehab Center, 700 Johnson Ridge Road, Elkin. If area schools are closed due to inclement weather the group will not meet. For more information, call 336-567-7600.

• 6:30 p.m., Alanon Family Group meeting is held each Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Elkin’s main church building next to the church office. This is an open meeting. For more information, call 336-468-0395.

• 7 p.m., beginner shag is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., the Stone Mountain chapter of Trout Unlimited meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Foothills Arts Council in downtown Elkin. For more information, visit www.smtu.org or the group’s Facebook page.

• 7 p.m., Pilot Mountain group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, N.C. 268 and Marion Street, Pilot Mountain.

• 7:30 p.m., Serenity group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 209 W. Main St., Yadkinville, at the Presbyterian church.

• 7:45 p.m., regular shag is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed 12&12 Study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon to 1 p.m., the first Wednesday of each month, a free informational webinar is held for those interested in learning about the Guardian ad Litem program. These volunteers are court-appointed and serve as the judge’s eyes and ears on children going through the foster care system. To register or for more information, call Tammy Baity at 336-651-4465.

• 12:30 p.m., prayer shawl group is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., Mayberry Men’s Meeting closed discussion for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at Rockford Street United Methodist Church, 520 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed big book study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group closed big book study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy.

• 9 a.m., sewing is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 9 a.m., Tribune news is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., hosts Book Babies each Thursday, featuring stories and songs for caregivers and their babies in a 20- to 25-minute program for those ages birth to 24 months.

• 10 a.m., brain games and Bible study are held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 5:30 p.m., the Jonesville Historical Society meets the third Thursday of each month at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center.

• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Women In Sobriety, a closed meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous, is held each Thursday at First Baptist Church of Elkin, 110 Gwyn Ave., Elkin. For more information, call Maureen at 336-258-2520.

• 6:30 to 8 p.m., 4G Club – Girls Growing in God’s Grace, is held each Thursday at the Fairfield Inn’s Conference Room in Elkin. It is a meeting for girls 13 to 25 to come together and bond. Regular rap sessions are held about depression, fear, anger, jealously and other topics the girls want to discuss. They will learn about talents and how to help others by using what each is already gifted with. For more information, call Christy Martin at 336-514-9452 or Joyce Martin at 336-258-2338.

• 7:30 p.m., Serenity group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at 209 W. Main St., Yadkinville, at the Presbyterian church.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group closed step meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy..

• 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Pickleball games are played each Friday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., Girls Night Out group closed meeting (ladies only) for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Friday at First United Methodist Church, N.C. 268 and Marion Street, Pilot Mountain.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Friday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Saturday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Hope Valley open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Saturday at Hope Valley, Prison Camp Road, Dobson.