Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund awards $2,000 to Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry

Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry announced that the Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund recently awarded a $2,000 grant to help fund their utility and medicine assistance program.

“We are grateful for the support of the Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund as we work to provide our neighbors in crisis with basic needs,” said Heather Macy, executive director.

Tri-C is supported by more than 40 volunteers, churches, local businesses, civic groups, private and corporate contributors. Tri-C is open Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.

The mission of the Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund is to support the quality of life in our Weyerhaeuser communities.