Mary Kay party benefits others

Local Mary Kay directors began their “I Believe Unit” of giving back, not only to women, but to the community, with a recent event. Donations of hygiene and household items as well as clothes collected during a recent party held by Evelisse Minoso, independent sales director, will be donated to Our Father’s House Women’s Ministry.

Some of the I Believe Unit Girls are, from left, Areli Saylor, Evelisse Minoso and Andrea Wagoner.

Karen Greene, left, is winner of the Michael Kors bag for bringing the most items to donate.

Evelisse Minoso, center, with Mary Kay stands with her family, including parents, Mario and Yolando, and sons, Cristian and Jiovanni.

Mary Kay sister and long-time friend, Connie Myers, right, owner of New to U consignment located in Jonesville, helped Evelisse Minoso organize an event.