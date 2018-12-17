Volunteers sworn in

Submitted photo The new class of Guardians ad Litem were sworn in on Nov. 1 by Chief District Court Judge William Southern. They have gone through 30 hours of training to get to the point of being sworn in. They will be assigned a case with a child or children in DSS care, to seek to find out the child’s needs and wishes to relay to the judge. At the swearing in are, from left, Southern, Amy Jessup of Pilot Mountain, Debra Howlett of Dobson, Guardian ad Litem attorney James Freeman of Elkin, Linda Johnson of Mount Airy, Kim Morris of Pilot Mountain, and Amber Cowan of Mount Airy. The next training class will begin Jan. 8, 2019, in Pilot Mountain at Surry Community College, the Pilot Center. To learn more and apply to be a Guardian ad Litem, go to www.volunteerforgal.org. -

