USTA facility assistance program to award grant to the town of Elkin

ORLANDO, Fla. — The United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced, through its USTA Facility Assistance Program, it has awarded a $10,000 grant to the town of Elkin

The grant will be used for the resurfacing of eight 78-foot tennis courts, complete with four 36- and 60-foot blended playing lined courts, at Elkin Municipal Park. The USTA Facility Assistance Program aims to support and provide communities access to safe, appealing and functional tennis environments.

“We are committed to continually enhancing and building tennis facilities in communities across the country,” said Virgil Christian, senior director, Market and Facility Development, USTA. “By investing in the development of tennis facilities nationwide, the USTA provides for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds the opportunity to play and enjoy the benefits of our great game.”

Since 2005, the USTA has awarded these grants to support tennis facility enhancements, renovations and new construction projects to provide more and enhanced tennis venues for increased playing opportunities. In total, the USTA Facilities Assistance Program has built more than 39,000 tennis courts across the country, for all ages and abilities to enjoy the sport of a lifetime.

In addition, grant recipients receive technical assistance. The USTA Facility Assistance Program provides industry-leading experience in tennis court and facility construction from concept plans to professional construction document review.

By investing in the rehabilitation and development of tennis facilities in the United States, the USTA believes these facilities not only will grow the sport, but provide venues for communities to gather and provide lifelong healthy activity through tennis.

Since 2005 the USTA has allocated more than $12 million through the Facility Assistance Program to help support tennis facility enhancements, renovations and new construction projects.