Goodwill recognizes leaders

WINSTON-SALEM — Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina hosted its annual Recognition Banquet Nov. 8 to honor a number of individuals for their contributions, support, volunteerism and team work. The event was held at Bridger Field House in Winston-Salem.

The banquet recognized contributions by outstanding individuals in a number of areas. They included participants in Goodwill’s career services programs, Goodwill employees, Goodwill Business Advisory Council members, corporate partners, and nonprofit agencies and community organizations who have helped to carry out Goodwill’s mission.

The event included a keynote address by U.S. Army Master Sgt. Cedric King (retired). King entered the United States Army in 1995, where he advanced from an infantry private to a position of leadership in the elite Rangers. He is the recipient of the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart and the Meritorious Service Medal, and is a four-time Best Ranger Competition participant. On July 25, 2012, during his third tour in Afghanistan, King stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED), and lost both legs. Despite his injury, King has run marathons, climbed mountains and earned numerous awards as a motivational speaker. King spoke of his injuries and of his road back. “Your power lies in getting back on your feet again, and again, and again.”

Following King’s inspirational presentation, Goodwill recognized Dr. Alan Murdock, who is completing a two-year term as Board Chair. Murdock is vice president of economic and workforce development at Forsyth Tech. He joined the Goodwill Board of Directors in 2012, and has served on the Workforce Development, Finance and Executive Committees.

The highlight of the Recognition Banquet was special recognition for the Graduate of the Year and Achiever of the Year, which are presented to individuals who have participated in Goodwill’s career services programs.

The Graduate of the Year Award honors an outstanding person with a disability or disadvantaging condition who has completed a Goodwill career services program and gone on to demonstrate outstanding achievement by attaining and maintaining successful employment in the community. The 2018 Graduate of the Year is Casey Schading, who participated in the Abilities Services Program at Goodwill’s Conover Workforce Development Center. She is a teacher at the Hickory Foundation YMCA Child Development Center.

The Achiever of the Year award is presented to an outstanding individual who has overcome personal obstacles and achieved success in the workplace. The recipient must have demonstrated significant personal and vocational development, and worked at Goodwill for at least one year. The 2018 Achiever of the Year is Michelle Bulla, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran who was referred to Goodwill’s Lexington Career Connections Center through the Davidson County Work First program. Today, Bulla is an employment specialist with Goodwill Veterans Services in Winston-Salem, assisting other veterans with job training, coaching and other career services.

Goodwill also presented awards to employees, community partners and donors.

Partner Agency of the Year Award was presented to Surry Community College in Dobson. By partnering with like-minded organizations, Goodwill is able to pool resources and magnify its impact in the community. Goodwill and Surry Community College partner to provide complementary services to assist job seekers in Surry County. Goodwill’s Career Connections Center in Elkin works closely with the college to offer training and resources, and the college is a partner in the new NC Works expansion project.

Employee Recognition awards were presented to Goodwill employees who demonstrate Goodwill’s corporate values through outstanding performance, integrity, teamwork and service to Goodwill’s mission. Recipients include Isabel Cabrera, Goodwill Retail Store Lead Associate (King store); Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program providers Lucy Her, Amanda Thao, Richard Hensley, Kelli Payne, and Mary Patton (Conover); Jamie Rodriguez, Bilingual Career Connections Specialist (Career Connections Center, Peters Creek Parkway – Winston-Salem); Carroll McSpadden, Goodwill Retail Associate (University Parkway store – Winston-Salem); Greg Koontz, Director of Facility Services.

The Donor Partner of the Year Award went to Atkinson Elementary School in Hendersonville.

Atkinson Elementary School joined Goodwill’s “Donate to Educate” program in the 2017-18 school year. Their two drives yielded 12,220 pounds of donations, surpassing all other schools in both Buncombe and Henderson counties.

Employer of the Year award was given to Lowes Foods of Bethlehem. Lowes Foods provides employment opportunities for people with disabilities. The location in Bethlehem has been extremely supportive of Goodwill’s program participants.

Special Recognition Awards were presented to Sarah Merrell, for the creative leadership that she has provided for Goodwill’s Color Me Goodwill fashion show in Asheville. Since its inception in 2015, she has recruited designers, models and expert judges. Under her direction, the show has seen substantial growth each year with sell-out crowds in 2017 and 2018. Color Me Goodwill is an important awareness-raiser for Goodwill’s stores and mission. Sarah continues to be an instrumental ambassador for Goodwill in the fashion community.

A special recognition was given to Lowe’s Home Improvement, for support and partnership with Goodwill’s Asheville Career Center. Lowe’s redesigned the Community Access Multipurpose Room, which is used by Goodwill participants with disabilities. The result is a beautiful new space that encourages learning, creativity, and can accommodate many different groups at once. Lowe’s generously donated the paint, furniture, countertops, cabinetry, and manpower to redesign and transform this space. Lowe’s also supports Goodwill in many other ways, such as advising on training programs, participating on Goodwill’s Business Advisory Council, and spreading the word about Goodwill’s mission in the Asheville community.