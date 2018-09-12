New Saturday hours at the Wilkes Heritage Museum

WILKESBORO — The Wilkes Heritage Museum announced special Saturday hours now through Dec. 29, 2018. The museum and gift shop will be open to patrons from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday for the rest of 2018.

Admission to tour the Wilkes Heritage Museum is $6 per person and includes state sales tax. Children 5 and younger are admitted free of charge. Guided tours of the Old Wilkes Jail and Captain Robert Cleveland Home will be offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. each Saturday with admission to the museum.

The Wilkes Heritage Museum is located at 100 E. Main St. in downtown Wilkesboro. Wilkes Heritage Museum, Inc. is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the rich history and heritage of Wilkes County for future generations through exhibits and special programs. All donations go towards the operational expenses for the organization.

Regular museum hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 336-667-3171 or visit the website at www.wilkesheritagemuseum.com.

https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Museum-August-2018_formatted-1.jpg