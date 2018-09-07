Surry Community offering free workshops to assist unemployed and underemployed

DOBSON — Surry Community College will be offering the following free workshops for unemployed and underemployed workers in September. No advanced registration is required.

In Transition will be offered Sept. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Goodwill Career Connections, 1457 N. Bridge St., Elkin. This class is an overview of seeking employment in today’s job market and focuses on topics for job seekers who have lost a long-term job, considering a career change, re-entering the workforce after an absence, or looking for that first job. Learn to use NCWorks to discover types of jobs that interest you along with training opportunities, search and apply for jobs, and create a resume. This workshop includes tips for the application process, interviews and more.

#JobSearchTools will be offered Sept. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center, 541 W. Pine St., Mount Airy. Learn to use NCWorks Virtual Recruiter and job search features, online job boards, social media and employer websites to your advantage in pursuit of employment. Understand ways to put your social media profiles to work along with the do’s and don’ts of social media. Additionally, discover tips on navigating the online application process and spotting job scams.

Creating an Impressive Resume will be offered on Sept. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center, 541 W. Pine St., Mount Airy. Create an impressive resume and cover letter that will get you noticed. Learn resume do’s and don’ts, how to address background and work history issues, and tips specific for navigating the online application process. Receive assistance with creating resumes and cover letters in the NCWorks database.

Dynamic Interview Techniques will be offered on Sept. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center, 541 W. Pine St., Mount Airy. Learn the ins and outs of the interview process from preparing beforehand to what you should do after. Gain valuable insight on popular interview questions, what a potential employer cannot ask, what to wear to an interview, and how to address questions related to having a criminal record, age, and other barriers to employment.

An Employability Lab will be open for job seekers at the Goodwill Career Connections, 1457 N. Bridge St., Elkin, on Sept. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Employability specialists will be available in the computer lab to help students register and use NCWorks to create a resume and cover letter as well as apply for jobs.

For information about any of the human resources development workshops, contact Forrest Lineberry at 336-386-3244 or lineberryf@surry.edu.