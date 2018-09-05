Community and Church Calendar

Send events to trieditor@elkintribune.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.

Sept. 6

• Dine Out for the Yadkin Valley United Fund will be held at 67 Pizza, Cowboys Restaurant and La Fuente, with a percentage of sales benefiting the YVUF annual campaign.

Sept. 7

• 8 a.m., the Surry County Democratic Party will host a forum on business, workforce and economic development at Central Cafe (formerly the Lantern) in Dobson. The dialog is designed to allow candidates to listen and respond to Surry workers, communities and small businesses. The forum is free, but registration is suggested as space is limited. To register, contact Roy Thomasson, chair of SC Democratic Party, at surrydemschair@gmail.com or 336-818-9393 or Karen Osburn-Chandler, program chair, at mrsocforsurrycounty@gmail.com.

Sept. 8

• 9 a.m. to noon, Suicide Awareness Walk will be held at Elkin Municipal Park. The schedule will include stations with information about suicide, help and prevention and mingling from 9 to 10:30 a.m., speakers and music from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. and a memorial lap from 11:45 a.m. to noon. The event is free, but there will be shirts, bracelets and other awareness items for purchase. For more information, contact Claudia Byrd at 336-902-1419 or sunshine28621@aol.com, or Patty Hicks at 336-467-1445.

• 9 a.m. to noon, Traphill Helping Hands Ministry will hold a food drive at the pantry, next door to Traphill Baptist Church on Austin-Traphill Road. This will help replenish supplies for families in need. Items requested are flour, sugar, Jello pudding, canned meat, pinto beans, powder drink mix, ramen noodles and other nonperishable food items. Monetary donations also are accepted. For more information, call Pastor Mike Caldwell at 336-667-0238 or 336-984-1898.

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stone Mountain State Park will host its annual Old Fashion Day with numerous demonstrators and vendors on hand as well as music.

• 5 to 8 p.m., the final Explore Elkin Downtown Block Party of the 2018 summer season will be on West Main Street with live music from Karla Kincaid.

Sept. 9

• Noon to 4:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Salem Fork Christian Church, 2245 White Dirt Road, Dobson.

Sept. 11

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Flat Rock Elementary School, 1539 E. Pine St., Mount Airy.

Sept. 12

• 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Surry Central High School, 716 S. Main St., Dobson.

• 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wilkes Community College will host its annual College Fair at the Walker Center on the main campus, 1328 S. Collegiate Drive, Wilkesboro. Representatives from 52 colleges and universities will be on hand to speak with students and parents, and the College Foundation of North Carolina will be on hand to answer questions.

Sept. 13

• Dine Out for the Yadkin Valley United Fund will be held at Breakfastime, Harry’s Place and Cedarbrook Country Club grill, with a percentage of sales benefiting the YVUF annual campaign.

Sept. 14

• 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Starmount High School, Boonville.

• 1 p.m., the Elkin-Jonesville Shrine Club will host its annual charity golf tournament at Silo Run Golf Course, 4040 Rockford Road, Boonville. To participate, call 336-366-0100.

Sept. 15

• 2 to 5 p.m., Boonville High School Class of 1966 will hold its 52nd reunion at The Depot at Cody Creek. Visitors and guests are welcome. For more information, call 336-699-4856.

Sept. 17

• Noon to 4:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at First United Methodist Church, 210 Marion St., Pilot Mountain.

• 1:30 to 6 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Elkin Rescue Squad, 946 N. Bridge St., Elkin.

Sept. 20

• Dine Out for the Yadkin Valley United Fund will be held at Pirate’s Landing, Speedy Chef and Southern on Main, with a percentage of sales benefiting the YVUF annual campaign.

Sept. 21

• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lupus Foundation of America Surry chapter support group will meet at the Mount Airy Public Library, 145 Rockford St., Mount Airy, in the multipurpose room.

Sept. 23

• 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 314 S. Franklin Road, Mount Airy.

Sept. 27

• Dine Out for the Yadkin Valley United Fund will be held at John Boy’s BBQ and Seafood, Prime Thai and Mazzini’s, with a percentage of sales benefiting the YVUF annual campaign.

• Noon to 4:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Surry Communications, 819 E. Atkins St., Dobson.

Sept. 28-29

• The fourth annual Carolina Jubilee, a two-day music and food festival will take place at VanHoy Farms, 742 Jericho Road, Harmony.

Sept. 29

• 6:30 p.m., a singing at Elkin High School auditorium, 334 Elk Spur St., Elkin, will feature Anita Bryant Hairston with guests Series 11 Band, Pastor Mary Antone Lackey, Bishop Ricky Hayes and featuring The Sons of Abraham. For more information, call 336-428-5698.

Oct. 4

• Dine Out for the Yadkin Valley United Fund will be held at Shiki of Elkin, Terry’s Jonesville and Angry Troll Brewing 222, with a percentage of sales benefiting the YVUF annual campaign.

• The 13th annual Elkin Rescue Squad charity golf tournament will be held at Cedarbrook Country Club with morning and afternoon tee times. The tournament, hosted by WIFM and Vintage Rose Wedding Estate, will be captain’s choice, with three flights, breakfast, lunch, soda, snacks, free range balls, an 11×17 individual and team photo and player goody bags. Prizes include cash for the first and second place, a longest drive, two closest to the pin holes and two hole-in-one opportunities. Sponsorships also are available. For more information, call Charlotte York at 336-374-9600, Joel Hooper at 336-835-2511, or Jerry Atkins at 336-374-9608.

Oct. 7

• Mountain View Baptist Church, 1232 Mountain View Church Road, Hamptonville, will host its 111th homecoming celebration with worship service at 10:30 a.m., homecoming meal at noon and special singing service at 6 p.m. For more information, call the church office at 336-468-8199.

Oct. 11

• Dine Out for the Yadkin Valley United Fund will be held at Theo’s, Blueberry Hill and Margarita’s Mexican Cuisine, with a percentage of sales benefiting the YVUF annual campaign.

Oct. 18

• Dine Out for the Yadkin Valley United Fund will be held at Royall’s, El Ahorro and 268 Grill, with a percentage of sales benefiting the YVUF annual campaign.

Oct. 25

• Dine Out for the Yadkin Valley United Fund will be held at Terry’s State Road, Wood Box BBQ and Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital cafeteria (lunch only), with a percentage of sales benefiting the YVUF annual campaign.

Nov. 11-14

• Mountain View Baptist Church, 1232 Mountain View Church Road, Hamptonville, will host fall revival services with guest speaker, Dr. Chris Schofield, director of the Office of Prayer for the NC Baptist State Convention, on Sunday at 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. For more information, call the church office at 336-468-8199.

Nov. 15

• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce will hold its inaugural Showcase Yadkin business expo event at the Yadkin County Agricultural and Education Building on the campus of the Yadkin Center of Surry Community College, 2051 Agricultural Way, Yadkinville. The expo will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a Chamber Business After Hours to wrap up the day from 4 to 6 p.m. To learn more about the cost to showcase a Yadkin business, contact the chamber at 3366-679-2200.

Ongoing

• 10 a.m., Sunday morning closed speaker discussion group for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Sunday downstairs at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 3 p.m., a community drum circle is held each Sunday at Central Park in King. No experience is necessary and extra drums are available for use. Weather updates and additional information can be found on Facebook at Pinnacle Drum Circle. For more information, email pinnacledrumcircle@yahoo.com or call 336-368-3866.

• 8 p.m., Granite City group closed discussion for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet the last Sunday of each month downstairs at Central United Methodist Church, North Main Street, Mount Airy.

• 10 a.m., line dance class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with Shirley Bell as instructor.

• 11 a.m., quilting class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., the Elkin Public Library each Monday hosts an acoustic string band jam session.

• 5 to 8 p.m., clogging classes are being held every Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with beginners from 5 to 6 p.m., intermediate from 6 to 7 p.m. and team practice from 7 to 8 p.m. Cost is $20 per month and it’s open to those 10 and older. Call teacher Janice Nixon at 336-835-4912 to sign up.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Monday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Monday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy.

• 5 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church has a free community meal on the fourth Monday of each month at 451 Winston Road, Jonesville.

• 10:30 a.m., exercise class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., weaving class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Weight Watchers meetings each Tuesday.

• 6 p.m., a monthly Alzheimer’s support group will be held every second Tuesday at Chatham Nursing & Rehab Center, 700 Johnson Ridge Road, Elkin. If area schools are closed due to inclement weather the group will not meet. For more information, call 336-567-7600.

• 6:30 p.m., Alanon Family Group meeting is held each Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Elkin’s main church building next to the church office. This is an open meeting. For more information, call 336-468-0395.

• 6:30 p.m., beginner shag 1 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., the Stone Mountain chapter of Trout Unlimited meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Foothills Arts Council in downtown Elkin. For more information, visit www.smtu.org or the group’s Facebook page.

• 7 p.m., Pilot Mountain group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, N.C. 268 and Marion Street, Pilot Mountain.

• 7:30 p.m., Serenity group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 209 W. Main St., Yadkinville, at the Presbyterian church.

• 7:45 p.m., beginner shag 2 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed 12&12 Study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 10 a.m., pickleball is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon to 1 p.m., the first Wednesday of each month, a free informational webinar is held for those interested in learning about the Guardian ad Litem program. These volunteers are court-appointed and serve as the judge’s eyes and ears on children going through the foster care system. To register or for more information, call Tammy Baity at 336-651-4465.

• 12:30 p.m., prayer shawl group is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., Mayberry Men’s Meeting closed discussion for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at Rockford Street United Methodist Church, 520 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed big book study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group closed big book study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy.

• 9 a.m., sewing is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., hosts Book Babies each Thursday, featuring stories and songs for caregivers and their babies in a 20- to 25-minute program for those ages birth to 24 months.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., Tribune news is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 2 p.m., cards is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5:30 p.m., the Jonesville Historical Society meets the third Thursday of each month at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center.

• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Women In Sobriety, a closed meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous, is held each Thursday at First Baptist Church of Elkin, 110 Gwyn Ave., Elkin. For more information, call Maureen at 336-258-2520.

• 6:30 to 8 p.m., 4G Club – Girls Growing in God’s Grace, is held each Thursday at the Fairfield Inn’s Conference Room in Elkin. It is a meeting for girls 13 to 25 to come together and bond. Regular rap sessions are held about depression, fear, anger, jealously and other topics the girls want to discuss. They will learn about talents and how to help others by using what each is already gifted with. For more information, call Christy Martin at 336-514-9452 or Joyce Martin at 336-258-2338.

• 7:30 p.m., Serenity group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at 209 W. Main St., Yadkinville, at the Presbyterian church.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group closed step meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy..

• 6 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Art Party with Jan each first Friday of the month. The event is open to the public and cost of $35 includes all materials needed. Registration is required prior to the day of the art party by calling the center at 336-527-1087.

• 7 p.m., Girls Night Out group closed meeting (ladies only) for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Friday at First United Methodist Church, N.C. 268 and Marion Street, Pilot Mountain.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Friday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Saturday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Hope Valley open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Saturday at Hope Valley, Prison Camp Road, Dobson.