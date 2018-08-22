Community and Church Calendar

Send events to trieditor@elkintribune.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.

Aug. 19-22

• Traphill Baptist Church, Austin Traphill Road, will have revival at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20-22. Evangelist will be the Rev. Lyn Lambert, pastor of Welcome Home Baptist Church. There will be special music nightly.

Aug. 22

• 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Elkin First Baptist Church, 110 Gwyn Ave., Elkin.

Aug. 23

• 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at the Surry County Wellness Program, 118 Hamby Road, Dobson.

• 4 to 6 p.m., Elkin High School will holds its open house.

• 5 p.m., Bingo fundraiser will be held benefiting The ARK at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and Bingo starting at 6 p.m. Prizes include multiple two-night stays at Fairfield Inn in several locations, as well as prizes from local restaurants and stores, cash prizes, a flat-screen TV and other gift certificates. Dinner will be available for purchase. Cost to play is $25 in advance, $30 at the door and includes 20 games, one coverall card, five door prize tickets and one dauber. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact The ARK at 336-527-1637 or director@thearkelkin.org.

• 5 to 7 p.m., Elkin Elementary School will have its open house for grades first through sixth.

• 6 to 7:30 p.m., Elkin Middle School will have its open house.

Aug. 24

• 1 to 5 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Vine Church, 113 W. Market St., Elkin.

Aug. 25

• 7:30 a.m., the second annual Explore Elkin Family Flotilla on the Yadkin River will be held rain or shine. Check in will be at Crater Park with a shuttle ride to Ronda with complimentary biscuits and coffee from Bojangles, a seven-mile (three to four hours) river float, hot dog lunch by Speedy Chef, free water, soda available for purchase and live music from Whisky Foxtrot. Bring a chair or blankets for the music. Cost to participate including boat rental, hot dog lunch and music is $20 for Explorers, $30 for adults, $15 for youth/teens, and for a shuttle only for those with their own boats, the cost is $15. Email exploreelkin@gmailcom for an entry form and information on how to become an Explorer.

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tractor Supply in Elkin will host an animal adoption fair with Furry Friends of the Foothills. Pets of all types are welcome to visit the store that day to support local pet adoptions, and donations of pet supplies will be taken to benefit local animal shelters.

• 4 to 9 p.m., Cruise! Downtown Elkin will be held on Main Street. For more information, email vkroberts@embarqmail.com.

Aug. 26

• 12:30 to 5 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1432 U.S. 21, State Road.

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Slate Mountain Baptist Church, 3644 E. Pine St., Mount Airy.

Aug. 27

• 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Elkin Elementary School will hold open house for kindergarten students.

Aug. 28

• 1 to 3 p.m., Surry Community College will offer free workshops for unemployed and underemployed workers. No advanced registration is required. Dynamic Interview Techniques will be given at the NCWorks Career Center, 541 W. Pine St., Mount Airy. Learn the ins and outs of the interview process from preparing beforehand to what to do after. For more information, contact Forrest Lineberry at 336-386-3244 or lineberryf@surry.edu.

• 2 to 6:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Copeland community, 975 Copeland School Road, Dobson.

Aug. 30

• 11 a.m. to noon, Goodwill Career Center in Elkin will host a free diabetes and high blood pressure workshop with Sue Blalock, a Doterra wellness advocate. To register for the seminar, call 336-526-2144.

• 3 to 7:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Grace Moravian Church, 1401 N. Main St., Mount Airy.

Aug. 31

• 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, 180 Parkwood Drive, Elkin.

Sept. 2

• 4 to 7 p.m., a live music benefit featuring Sam and Houston of Time Sawyer, Austin Dando, Ashley Harrison Country Cover Band and more will be held at Sanders Ridge Winery, 3200 Round Hill Road, Boonville. Tickets cost $40 and include live music, one glass of Sangria and light appetizers. Tickets are available at Sanders Ridge, Boonville Flower & Decor or by phone at 336-469-5220 or 336-469-0770. In addition, a cash bar and light dinner menu will be available. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Proceeds benefit the Meme Brown Fight Like A Girl Scholarship Fund.

Sept. 7

• 8 a.m., the Surry County Democratic Party will host a forum on business, workforce and economic development at Central Cafe (formerly the Lantern) in Dobson. The dialog is designed to allow candidates to listen and respond to Surry workers, communities and small businesses. The forum is free, but registration is suggested as space is limited. To register, contact Roy Thomasson, chair of SC Democratic Party, at surrydemschair@gmail.com or 336-818-9393 or Karen Osburn-Chandler, program chair, at mrsocforsurrycounty@gmail.com.

Sept. 8

• 9 a.m. to noon, Suicide Awareness Walk will be held at Elkin Municipal Park. The schedule will include stations with information about suicide, help and prevention and mingling from 9 to 10:30 a.m., speakers and music from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. and a memorial lap from 11:45 a.m. to noon. The event is free, but there will be shirts, bracelets and other awareness items for purchase. For more information, contact Claudia Byrd at 336-902-1419 or sunshine28621@aol.com, or Patty Hicks at 336-467-1445.

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stone Mountain State Park will host its annual Old Fashion Day with numerous demonstrators and vendors on hand as well as music.

Sept. 21

• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lupus Foundation of America Surry chapter support group will meet at the Mount Airy Public Library, 145 Rockford St., Mount Airy, in the multipurpose room.

Sept. 28-29

• The fourth annual Carolina Jubilee, a two-day music and food festival will take place at VanHoy Farms, 742 Jericho Road, Harmony.

Oct. 4

• The 13th annual Elkin Rescue Squad charity golf tournament will be held at Cedarbrook Country Club with morning and afternoon tee times. The tournament, hosted by WIFM and Vintage Rose Wedding Estate, will be captain’s choice, with three flights, breakfast, lunch, soda, snacks, free range balls, an 11×17 individual and team photo and player goody bags. Prizes include cash for the first and second place, a longest drive, two closest to the pin holes and two hole-in-one opportunities. Sponsorships also are available. For more information, call Charlotte York at 336-374-9600, Joel Hooper at 336-835-2511, or Jerry Atkins at 336-374-9608.

Oct. 7

• Mountain View Baptist Church, 1232 Mountain View Church Road, Hamptonville, will host its 111th homecoming celebration with worship service at 10:30 a.m., homecoming meal at noon and special singing service at 6 p.m. For more information, call the church office at 336-468-8199.

Nov. 11-14

• Mountain View Baptist Church, 1232 Mountain View Church Road, Hamptonville, will host fall revival services with guest speaker, Dr. Chris Schofield, director of the Office of Prayer for the NC Baptist State Convention, on Sunday at 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. For more information, call the church office at 336-468-8199.

Nov. 15

• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce will hold its inaugural Showcase Yadkin business expo event at the Yadkin County Agricultural and Education Building on the campus of the Yadkin Center of Surry Community College, 2051 Agricultural Way, Yadkinville. The expo will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a Chamber Business After Hours to wrap up the day from 4 to 6 p.m. To learn more about the cost to showcase a Yadkin business, contact the chamber at 3366-679-2200.

Ongoing

• 10 a.m., Sunday morning closed speaker discussion group for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Sunday downstairs at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 3 p.m., a community drum circle is held each Sunday at Central Park in King. No experience is necessary and extra drums are available for use. Weather updates and additional information can be found on Facebook at Pinnacle Drum Circle. For more information, email pinnacledrumcircle@yahoo.com or call 336-368-3866.

• 8 p.m., Granite City group closed discussion for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet the last Sunday of each month downstairs at Central United Methodist Church, North Main Street, Mount Airy.

• 10 a.m., line dance class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with Shirley Bell as instructor.

• 11 a.m., quilting class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., the Elkin Public Library each Monday hosts an acoustic string band jam session.

• 5 to 8 p.m., clogging classes are being held every Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with beginners from 5 to 6 p.m., intermediate from 6 to 7 p.m. and team practice from 7 to 8 p.m. Cost is $20 per month and it’s open to those 10 and older. Call teacher Janice Nixon at 336-835-4912 to sign up.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Monday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Monday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy.

• 5 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church has a free community meal on the fourth Monday of each month at 451 Winston Road, Jonesville.

• 10:30 a.m., exercise class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., weaving class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Weight Watchers meetings each Tuesday.

• 6 p.m., a monthly Alzheimer’s support group will be held every second Tuesday at Chatham Nursing & Rehab Center, 700 Johnson Ridge Road, Elkin. If area schools are closed due to inclement weather the group will not meet. For more information, call 336-567-7600.

• 6:30 p.m., Alanon Family Group meeting is held each Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Elkin’s main church building next to the church office. This is an open meeting. For more information, call 336-468-0395.

• 6:30 p.m., beginner shag 1 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., the Stone Mountain chapter of Trout Unlimited meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Foothills Arts Council in downtown Elkin. For more information, visit www.smtu.org or the group’s Facebook page.

• 7 p.m., Pilot Mountain group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, N.C. 268 and Marion Street, Pilot Mountain.

• 7:30 p.m., Serenity group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 209 W. Main St., Yadkinville, at the Presbyterian church.

• 7:45 p.m., beginner shag 2 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed 12&12 Study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 10 a.m., pickleball is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon to 1 p.m., the first Wednesday of each month, a free informational webinar is held for those interested in learning about the Guardian ad Litem program. These volunteers are court-appointed and serve as the judge’s eyes and ears on children going through the foster care system. To register or for more information, call Tammy Baity at 336-651-4465.

• 12:30 p.m., prayer shawl group is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., Mayberry Men’s Meeting closed discussion for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at Rockford Street United Methodist Church, 520 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed big book study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group closed big book study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy.

• 9 a.m., sewing is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., hosts Book Babies each Thursday, featuring stories and songs for caregivers and their babies in a 20- to 25-minute program for those ages birth to 24 months.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., Tribune news is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 2 p.m., cards is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5:30 p.m., the Jonesville Historical Society meets the third Thursday of each month at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center.

• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Women In Sobriety, a closed meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous, is held each Thursday at First Baptist Church of Elkin, 110 Gwyn Ave., Elkin. For more information, call Maureen at 336-258-2520.

• 6:30 to 8 p.m., 4G Club – Girls Growing in God’s Grace, is held each Thursday at the Fairfield Inn’s Conference Room in Elkin. It is a meeting for girls 13 to 25 to come together and bond. Regular rap sessions are held about depression, fear, anger, jealously and other topics the girls want to discuss. They will learn about talents and how to help others by using what each is already gifted with. For more information, call Christy Martin at 336-514-9452 or Joyce Martin at 336-258-2338.

• 7:30 p.m., Serenity group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at 209 W. Main St., Yadkinville, at the Presbyterian church.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group closed step meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy..

• 6 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Art Party with Jan each first Friday of the month. The event is open to the public and cost of $35 includes all materials needed. Registration is required prior to the day of the art party by calling the center at 336-527-1087.

• 7 p.m., Girls Night Out group closed meeting (ladies only) for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Friday at First United Methodist Church, N.C. 268 and Marion Street, Pilot Mountain.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Friday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Saturday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Hope Valley open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Saturday at Hope Valley, Prison Camp Road, Dobson.