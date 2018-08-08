Community and Church Calendar

Send events to trieditor@elkintribune.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.

Aug. 6-10

• 6:30 to 8:45 p.m., Arlington First Baptist Church will host vacation Bible school with a “Meet the Master Builder” theme. Friday night will be family night. Classes will be for those ages 4 through adult.

Aug. 8

• 2 to 6:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Westfield, 6713 Westfield Road, Westfield.

Aug. 9

• 12:30 to 5 p.m., a blood drive will be held at CK Technologies, 710 Piedmont Triad West Drive, Mount Airy.

Aug. 10

• 4 to 9 p.m., East Wilkes Middle School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) will host Scorpionfest at the school, featuring games, live music from Larry Skipper and Friends and RGB Band, more than 35 handmade and direct-sale vendors, and food, including BBQ sandwiches, Marty’s famous chili, cotton candy, sno-cones, homemade fudge, and a visit from Ronda Fire Department. Seating for the music will be provided, but those coming may want to bring their own chairs. There is no admission fee to the event, but there will be a charge for food and wristbands for the games and activities.

Aug. 11

• 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at New Birth Worship Center, 1033 New Birth Drive, East Bend.

Aug. 12

• 12:30 to 5 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Bannertown Baptist CHurch, 1834 Westfield Road, Mount Airy.

• 12:30 to 5 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Beulah Ruritan Club, 5436 W. Pine St., Mount Airy.

• 1 to 5 p.m., the Surry County Historical Society will host an old-time music jam at the Edwards-Franklin House, 4132 Haystack Road, Mount Airy. Musicians will play fiddle tunes from around the county with old-style claw hammer banjo and guitar accompanying. All levels of musicians can attend. The house will be open for self-guided tours. The event is free. For more information, contact Mecca Lowe at 336-927-3211 or meccajean.alowe@gmail.com

Aug. 14

• 1 to 3 p.m., Surry Community College will offer free workshops for unemployed and underemployed workers. No advanced registration is required. #JobSearchTools will be given at the NCWorks Career Center, 541 W. Pine St., Mount Airy. Learn to use NCWorks Virtual Recruiter and job search features, online job boards, social media and employer websites to one’s advantage in pursuit of employment. For more information, contact Forrest Lineberry at 336-386-3244 or lineberryf@surry.edu.

• 3 to 7:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at North Wilkesboro Presbyterian Church, 804 E St., North Wilkesboro.

Aug. 16

• 5 p.m., West Yadkin School will host open house for parents of its students. A brief introduction will be held in the multipurpose room at 5 p.m., and then teachers will present sessions in their classrooms to parents and students at three times: 5:15, 5:45 and 6:15. Bus assignments will be given out in the media center, and car rider numbers will be given in the cafeteria.

Aug. 18

• 11 a.m. to noon, Surry County Lupus Support Group will meet in the multipurpose room of the Mount Airy Public Library, 145 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Life Alliance, 110 S. Crutchfield St., Dobson.

• 6 p.m., Wilkes Art Gallery and the Friends of the Wilkes Library are hosting “Dinner at 8, Dead by 9,” an evening of murder, mystery and dinner. Tickets are $45 each or $80 for two.

Aug. 19

• 3 p.m., I Support My Community will host The Greater Cause Family Sunday in the Park at Lila Swaim Park in Jonesville. There will be food and cornhole and 3-on-3 basketball tournaments with fees to compete and donations aiding in the cost of food and necessities.

Aug. 20

• 1:30 to 6 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Elkin Rescue Squad, 946 N. Bridge St., Elkin.

Aug. 21

• 9:30 a.m. to noon, Surry Community College will offer free workshops for unemployed and underemployed workers. No advanced registration is required. In Transition will be given at the Goodwill Career Connections, 1457 N. Bridge St., Elkin. This overview of seeking employment in today’s job market focuses on topics for job seekers who have lost a long-term job, are considering a career change, are re-entering the workforce after an absence or are looking for that first job. For more information, contact Forrest Lineberry at 336-386-3244 or lineberryf@surry.edu.

• 1 to 3 p.m., Surry Community College will offer free workshops for unemployed and underemployed workers. No advanced registration is required. Creating an Impressive Resume will be given at the NCWorks Career Center, 541 W. Pine St., Mount Airy. Create an impressive resume and cover letter that will get a person noticed. For more information, contact Forrest Lineberry at 336-386-3244 or lineberryf@surry.edu.

• 3 to 7:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Salem Baptist Church, 430 Rockford Road, Dobson.

Aug. 22

• 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Elkin First Baptist Church, 110 Gwyn Ave., Elkin.

Aug. 23

• 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at the Surry County Wellness Program, 118 Hamby Road, Dobson.

Aug. 24

• 1 to 5 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Vine Church, 113 W. Market St., Elkin.

Aug. 25

• 7:30 a.m., the second annual Explore Elkin Family Flotilla on the Yadkin River will be held rain or shine. Check in will be at Crater Park with a shuttle ride to Ronda with complimentary biscuits and coffee from Bojangles, a seven-mile (three to four hours) river float, hot dog lunch by Speedy Chef, free water, soda available for purchase and live music from Whisky Foxtrot. Bring a chair or blankets for the music. Cost to participate including boat rental, hot dog lunch and music is $20 for Explorers, $30 for adults, $15 for youth/teens, and for a shuttle only for those with their own boats, the cost is $15. Email exploreelkin@gmailcom for an entry form and information on how to become an Explorer.

• 4 to 9 p.m., Cruise! Downtown Elkin will be held on Main Street. For more information, email vkroberts@embarqmail.com.

Aug. 26

• 12:30 to 5 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1432 U.S. 21, State Road.

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Slate Mountain Baptist Church, 3644 E. Pine St., Mount Airy.

Aug. 28

• 1 to 3 p.m., Surry Community College will offer free workshops for unemployed and underemployed workers. No advanced registration is required. Dynamic Interview Techniques will be given at the NCWorks Career Center, 541 W. Pine St., Mount Airy. Learn the ins and outs of the interview process from preparing beforehand to what to do after. For more information, contact Forrest Lineberry at 336-386-3244 or lineberryf@surry.edu.

• 2 to 6:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Copeland community, 975 Copeland School Road, Dobson.

Aug. 30

• 3 to 7:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Grace Moravian Church, 1401 N. Main St., Mount Airy.

Aug. 31

• 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, 180 Parkwood Drive, Elkin.

Sept. 8

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stone Mountain State Park will host its annual Old Fashion Day with numerous demonstrators and vendors on hand as well as music.

Sept. 28-29

• The fourth annual Carolina Jubilee, a two-day music and food festival will take place at VanHoy Farms, 742 Jericho Road, Harmony.

Oct. 4

• The 13th annual Elkin Rescue Squad charity golf tournament will be held at Cedarbrook Country Club with morning and afternoon tee times. The tournament, hosted by WIFM and Vintage Rose Wedding Estate, will be captain’s choice, with three flights, breakfast, lunch, soda, snacks, free range balls, an 11×17 individual and team photo and player goody bags. Prizes include cash for the first and second place, a longest drive, two closest to the pin holes and two hole-in-one opportunities. Sponsorships also are available. For more information, call Charlotte York at 336-374-9600, Joel Hooper at 336-835-2511, or Jerry Atkins at 336-374-9608.

Nov. 15

• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce will hold its inaugural Showcase Yadkin business expo event at the Yadkin County Agricultural and Education Building on the campus of the Yadkin Center of Surry Community College, 2051 Agricultural Way, Yadkinville. The expo will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a Chamber Business After Hours to wrap up the day from 4 to 6 p.m. To learn more about the cost to showcase a Yadkin business, contact the chamber at 3366-679-2200.

Ongoing

• 10 a.m., Sunday morning closed speaker discussion group for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Sunday downstairs at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 3 p.m., a community drum circle is held each Sunday at Central Park in King. No experience is necessary and extra drums are available for use. Weather updates and additional information can be found on Facebook at Pinnacle Drum Circle. For more information, email pinnacledrumcircle@yahoo.com or call 336-368-3866.

• 8 p.m., Granite City group closed discussion for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet the last Sunday of each month downstairs at Central United Methodist Church, North Main Street, Mount Airy.

• 10 a.m., line dance class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with Shirley Bell as instructor.

• 11 a.m., quilting class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., the Elkin Public Library each Monday hosts an acoustic string band jam session.

• 5 to 8 p.m., clogging classes are being held every Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with beginners from 5 to 6 p.m., intermediate from 6 to 7 p.m. and team practice from 7 to 8 p.m. Cost is $20 per month and it’s open to those 10 and older. Call teacher Janice Nixon at 336-835-4912 to sign up.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Monday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Monday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy.

• 5 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church has a free community meal on the fourth Monday of each month at 451 Winston Road, Jonesville.

• 10:30 a.m., exercise class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., weaving class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Weight Watchers meetings each Tuesday.

• 6 p.m., a monthly Alzheimer’s support group will be held every second Tuesday at Chatham Nursing & Rehab Center, 700 Johnson Ridge Road, Elkin. If area schools are closed due to inclement weather the group will not meet. For more information, call 336-567-7600.

• 6:30 p.m., Alanon Family Group meeting is held each Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Elkin’s main church building next to the church office. This is an open meeting. For more information, call 336-468-0395.

• 6:30 p.m., beginner shag 1 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., the Stone Mountain chapter of Trout Unlimited meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Foothills Arts Council in downtown Elkin. For more information, visit www.smtu.org or the group’s Facebook page.

• 7 p.m., Pilot Mountain group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, N.C. 268 and Marion Street, Pilot Mountain.

• 7:30 p.m., Serenity group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 209 W. Main St., Yadkinville, at the Presbyterian church.

• 7:45 p.m., beginner shag 2 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed 12&12 Study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 10 a.m., pickleball is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon to 1 p.m., the first Wednesday of each month, a free informational webinar is held for those interested in learning about the Guardian ad Litem program. These volunteers are court-appointed and serve as the judge’s eyes and ears on children going through the foster care system. To register or for more information, call Tammy Baity at 336-651-4465.

• 12:30 p.m., prayer shawl group is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., Mayberry Men’s Meeting closed discussion for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at Rockford Street United Methodist Church, 520 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed big book study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group closed big book study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy.

• 9 a.m., sewing is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., hosts Book Babies each Thursday, featuring stories and songs for caregivers and their babies in a 20- to 25-minute program for those ages birth to 24 months.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., Tribune news is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 2 p.m., cards is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5:30 p.m., the Jonesville Historical Society meets the third Thursday of each month at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center.

• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Women In Sobriety, a closed meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous, is held each Thursday at First Baptist Church of Elkin, 110 Gwyn Ave., Elkin. For more information, call Maureen at 336-258-2520.

• 6:30 to 8 p.m., 4G Club – Girls Growing in God’s Grace, is held each Thursday at the Fairfield Inn’s Conference Room in Elkin. It is a meeting for girls 13 to 25 to come together and bond. Regular rap sessions are held about depression, fear, anger, jealously and other topics the girls want to discuss. They will learn about talents and how to help others by using what each is already gifted with. For more information, call Christy Martin at 336-514-9452 or Joyce Martin at 336-258-2338.

• 7:30 p.m., Serenity group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at 209 W. Main St., Yadkinville, at the Presbyterian church.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group closed step meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy..

• 6 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Art Party with Jan each first Friday of the month. The event is open to the public and cost of $35 includes all materials needed. Registration is required prior to the day of the art party by calling the center at 336-527-1087.

• 7 p.m., Girls Night Out group closed meeting (ladies only) for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Friday at First United Methodist Church, N.C. 268 and Marion Street, Pilot Mountain.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Friday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Saturday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Hope Valley open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Saturday at Hope Valley, Prison Camp Road, Dobson.