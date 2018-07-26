Company names new COO

RANDLEMAN — Victorian Senior Care (VSC), owner of Elkin Assisted Living, announced that Meredith Seals became VSC’s chief operations officer (COO), effective July 16.

Seals has most recently served as VSC’s HR and IT directors and is the great-granddaughter of the founders of VSC, Cap and Mabel Burrow, and daughter of current co-owner, Dean Wilson. Seals is married to Mitchell Seals, and they have a son, Matrix, who is 13 years old. Kenny Burrow, co-owner of VSC, will be working closely with Seals over the next several months as she becomes more acclimated to her new position.

Burrow recently said, “Meredith has done an excellent job as HR and IT directors and I’m certain she will have much success in this new role.”

Victorian Senior Care values creating family atmospheres in each community, and the owners understand the importance of family and building relationships among staff and residents.

Burrow said, “My parents started our company in 1958. We operate by the same philosophy today that we did then: treat every person with dignity and respect as if he or she were a member of your own family. We are proud to continue their legacy and desire to bring across the highest quality care in assisted living.”

Victorian Senior Care has been serving North Carolinians since 1958 and is a leader in the adult care home industry. Victorian Senior Care operates North Pointe of Asheboro, North Pointe of Archdale and Brookstone Haven in Randolph County; Montgomery Village in Montgomery County; North Pointe of Mayodan in Rockingham County; Vintage Inn of Williamston in Martin County; Red Springs Assisted Living and Lumberton Assisted Living in Robeson County; Cumberland Village in Cumberland County; Elkin Assisted Living in Surry County; Lenoir Assisted Living and The Village of Kinston in Lenoir County; Phoenix Assisted Care in Wake County; Edenton Primetime in Chowan County; and The Living Center of Concord in Cabarrus County.

Victorian Senior Care is named in honor of Mabel Victoria Burrow, one of the agency’s founders. Burrow and her husband, Cap Burrow, began operation and oversight of the Randolph County Home in 1958. Today, the agency remains family owned and operated as the Burrows’ children and grandchildren operate the company and have continued the Burrows’ legacy of providing quality care for people.