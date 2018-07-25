Community and Church Calendar

Send events to trieditor@elkintribune.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.

July 23-27

• 6 to 8:30 p.m., Community Vacation Bible School presents “24/7 Jesus Makes a Way Every Day,” hosted by St. Home Baptist Church, 340 Oak Grove Road, Elkin.

July 26

• 1 to 2 p.m., the Elkin Public Library women’s book club will meet at Dirty Joe’s North, 829 N. Bridge St., to discuss “Summer Reading” by Hilma Wolitzer.

July 27

• 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Prism Medical Products, 119 W. Main St., Elkin.

July 27-28

• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hinshaw Street Baptist Church, 1105 Hinshaw St., North Wilkesboro, will host a Christmas in July decoration sale as it holds an estate sale of Christmas items, with proceeds benefiting the building fund.

• Alleghany County Public Library’s Friends of the Library Books ‘N Friends used bookstore will host a summer sale with all books half price. The store, 35 N. Main St., Sparta, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The next sale will be Sept. 14-15.

July 27-29

• The annual Take a Break from the Interstate three-day yard sale event will be held along Historic U.S. 21 from Wytheville, Virginia, to Harmony, North Carolina, including the Yadkin Valley region. For more information, call 800-553-2322 or in Elkin, 336-526-3000 or 336-794-6469, or visit www.takeabreakfromtheinterstate.com/us-21-road-market.html.

July 28

• 10 a.m. until, White Rock United Methodist Church, 2204 Thurmond Road, Thurmond, will host a port-a-pit chicken sale. Plates cost $10 and include half chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll and dessert. Half chicken only is available for $6.

• 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Mount Airy Wesleyan Church, 2063 S. Main St., Mount Airy.

• 4 to 9 p.m., Cruise! Downtown Elkin will be held on Main Street. For more information, email vkroberts@embarqmail.com.

• 5 to 7 p.m., Vine Church will host Splash at the Park at Elkin Municipal Park, for a free afternoon of inflatable waterslides and inflatables slip and slides as well as free hot dogs, chips, water and desserts.

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host a singles night dinner and dance including a dinner of barbecue, slaw and baked beans and entertainment by Blue Grace. This is for singles only, to combat loneliness in the lives of single seniors and is free.

July 30

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Chick-fil-A, 2007 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 6 to 8 p.m., the Elkin Public Library will host a presentation by Billy Stevens, Roads scholar, on “Sincere Forms of Flattery: Blacks, Whites and American Popular Music.”

July 31

• 1:15 to 5:45 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Ashley Rhoades LSL Drive, 946 N. Bridge St., Elkin.

• 1:30 to 6 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Dobson United Methodist Church, 204 S. Main St., Dobson.

Aug. 3

• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mountain Valley Hospice will hold a port-a-pit barbecue chicken fundraiser at Yadkinville United Methodist Church, pick up only. Cost is $10 per plate and includes half chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll and homemade dessert. Purchase a ticket by calling 336-677-1692 or speaking with a staff member or volunteer.

Aug. 5

• Noon, the 27th annual Smith reunion will be held at the Carroll County Park on Ball Park Road, Hillsville, Virginia, for descendants of Lewis and Sarah Holderfield Smith and their 12 children, Joshua Freeman, Cynthia Jane Smith Goodson, William Riley, Lewis, Walter Joseph, Sally Smith Monday, Thomas Houston, James Dudley, James Madison, Cox Edward, John F. and Fanny Smith Holderfield. Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish and drink.

Aug. 6-10

• 6:30 to 8:45 p.m., Arlington First Baptist Church will host vacation Bible school with a “Meet the Master Builder” theme. Friday night will be family night. Classes will be for those ages 4 through adult.

Aug. 10

• 4 to 9 p.m., East Wilkes Middle School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) will host Scorpionfest at the school, featuring games, live music from Larry Skipper and Friends and RGB Band, more than 35 handmade and direct-sale vendors, and food, including BBQ sandwiches, Marty’s famous chili, cotton candy, sno-cones, homemade fudge, and a visit from Ronda Fire Department. Seating for the music will be provided, but those coming may want to bring their own chairs. There is no admission fee to the event, but there will be a charge for food and wristbands for the games and activities.

Aug. 18

• 11 a.m. to noon, Surry County Lupus Support Group will meet in the multipurpose room of the Mount Airy Public Library, 145 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 6 p.m., Wilkes Art Gallery and the Friends of the Wilkes Library are hosting “Dinner at 8, Dead by 9,” an evening of murder, mystery and dinner. Tickets are $45 each or $80 for two.

Aug. 25

• 4 to 9 p.m., Cruise! Downtown Elkin will be held on Main Street. For more information, email vkroberts@embarqmail.com.

Sept. 8

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stone Mountain State Park will host its annual Old Fashion Day with numerous demonstrators and vendors on hand as well as music.

Sept. 28-29

• The fourth annual Carolina Jubilee, a two-day music and food festival will take place at VanHoy Farms, 742 Jericho Road, Harmony.

Oct. 4

• The 13th annual Elkin Rescue Squad charity golf tournament will be held at Cedarbrook Country Club with morning and afternoon tee times. The tournament, hosted by WIFM and Vintage Rose Wedding Estate, will be captain’s choice, with three flights, breakfast, lunch, soda, snacks, free range balls, an 11×17 individual and team photo and player goody bags. Prizes include cash for the first and second place, a longest drive, two closest to the pin holes and two hole-in-one opportunities. Sponsorships also are available. For more information, call Charlotte York at 336-374-9600, Joel Hooper at 336-835-2511, or Jerry Atkins at 336-374-9608.

Nov. 15

• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce will hold its inaugural Showcase Yadkin business expo event at the Yadkin County Agricultural and Education Building on the campus of the Yadkin Center of Surry Community College, 2051 Agricultural Way, Yadkinville. The expo will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a Chamber Business After Hours to wrap up the day from 4 to 6 p.m. To learn more about the cost to showcase a Yadkin business, contact the chamber at 3366-679-2200.

Ongoing

• 10 a.m., Sunday morning closed speaker discussion group for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Sunday downstairs at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 3 p.m., a community drum circle is held each Sunday at Central Park in King. No experience is necessary and extra drums are available for use. Weather updates and additional information can be found on Facebook at Pinnacle Drum Circle. For more information, email pinnacledrumcircle@yahoo.com or call 336-368-3866.

• 8 p.m., Granite City group closed discussion for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet the last Sunday of each month downstairs at Central United Methodist Church, North Main Street, Mount Airy.

• 10 a.m., line dance class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with Shirley Bell as instructor.

• 11 a.m., quilting class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., the Elkin Public Library each Monday hosts an acoustic string band jam session.

• 5 to 8 p.m., clogging classes are being held every Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with beginners from 5 to 6 p.m., intermediate from 6 to 7 p.m. and team practice from 7 to 8 p.m. Cost is $20 per month and it’s open to those 10 and older. Call teacher Janice Nixon at 336-835-4912 to sign up.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Monday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Monday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy.

• 5 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church has a free community meal on the fourth Monday of each month at 451 Winston Road, Jonesville.

• 10:30 a.m., exercise class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., weaving class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Weight Watchers meetings each Tuesday.

• 6 p.m., a monthly Alzheimer’s support group will be held every second Tuesday at Chatham Nursing & Rehab Center, 700 Johnson Ridge Road, Elkin. If area schools are closed due to inclement weather the group will not meet. For more information, call 336-567-7600.

• 6:30 p.m., Alanon Family Group meeting is held each Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Elkin’s main church building next to the church office. This is an open meeting. For more information, call 336-468-0395.

• 6:30 p.m., beginner shag 1 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., the Stone Mountain chapter of Trout Unlimited meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Foothills Arts Council in downtown Elkin. For more information, visit www.smtu.org or the group’s Facebook page.

• 7 p.m., Pilot Mountain group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, N.C. 268 and Marion Street, Pilot Mountain.

• 7:30 p.m., Serenity group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 209 W. Main St., Yadkinville, at the Presbyterian church.

• 7:45 p.m., beginner shag 2 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed 12&12 Study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 10 a.m., pickleball is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon to 1 p.m., the first Wednesday of each month, a free informational webinar is held for those interested in learning about the Guardian ad Litem program. These volunteers are court-appointed and serve as the judge’s eyes and ears on children going through the foster care system. To register or for more information, call Tammy Baity at 336-651-4465.

• 12:30 p.m., prayer shawl group is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., Mayberry Men’s Meeting closed discussion for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at Rockford Street United Methodist Church, 520 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed big book study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group closed big book study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy.

• 9 a.m., sewing is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., hosts Book Babies each Thursday, featuring stories and songs for caregivers and their babies in a 20- to 25-minute program for those ages birth to 24 months.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., Tribune news is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 2 p.m., cards is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5:30 p.m., the Jonesville Historical Society meets the third Thursday of each month at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center.

• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Women In Sobriety, a closed meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous, is held each Thursday at First Baptist Church of Elkin, 110 Gwyn Ave., Elkin. For more information, call Maureen at 336-258-2520.

• 6:30 to 8 p.m., 4G Club – Girls Growing in God’s Grace, is held each Thursday at the Fairfield Inn’s Conference Room in Elkin. It is a meeting for girls 13 to 25 to come together and bond. Regular rap sessions are held about depression, fear, anger, jealously and other topics the girls want to discuss. They will learn about talents and how to help others by using what each is already gifted with. For more information, call Christy Martin at 336-514-9452 or Joyce Martin at 336-258-2338.

• 7:30 p.m., Serenity group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at 209 W. Main St., Yadkinville, at the Presbyterian church.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group closed step meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy..

• 6 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Art Party with Jan each first Friday of the month. The event is open to the public and cost of $35 includes all materials needed. Registration is required prior to the day of the art party by calling the center at 336-527-1087.

• 7 p.m., Girls Night Out group closed meeting (ladies only) for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Friday at First United Methodist Church, N.C. 268 and Marion Street, Pilot Mountain.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Friday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Saturday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Hope Valley open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Saturday at Hope Valley, Prison Camp Road, Dobson.