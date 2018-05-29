Grant awarded to CC Camp Volunteer Fire Department

Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey announced that the CC Camp Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. has been awarded a $14,250 grant through the 2018 Volunteer Fire Department Fund from the state of North Carolina.

The check will be mailed to Fire Chief Lanny Whitaker to be used by the department to purchase needed equipment. The equipment is purchased using matching funds and must be approved by the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal.

“Fire and rescue organizations protect our communities large and small across North Carolina, but sometimes their budgets don’t grow with their

responsibilities,” Causey said. “Our emergency service personnel should be supported with the best equipment and supplies needed to do their jobs

correctly and safely.

“I know the CC Camp Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., will use this money to serve their community even better,” Causey said. “Thank you, Chief Lanny Whitaker, for all of your hard work and thanks to your dedicated staff.”

Whitaker said the department will use the funding to purchase needed equipment that will help lower the fire district’s insurance rating, which in turn will help save property owners money on their homeowners insurance premiums.

The state will test CC Camp in September in hopes of lowering the rating, and fire officials should be notified shortly after the first of 2019 on the results of the test.

Homeowners will need to contact their insurance companies to take advantage of the savings, Whitaker said.

CC Camp Volunteer Fire Department has received a total of $72,360.22 from the Volunteer Fire Department Fund in the past 30 years since the program began.

The General Assembly created the Volunteer Fire Department Fund in 1988 to help volunteer units raise money for equipment and supplies. The grant funds must be matched dollar-for-dollar for an amount approved up to $30,000, unless the department receives less than $50,000 per year from municipal and county funding, in which case the applicant shall match $1 for each $3 of grant funds up to $30,000. Since the program’s inception, the Department of Insurance has distributed $127,539,493.77 to volunteer fire departments across the state.

Department of Insurance sends award check for new equipment