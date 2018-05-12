Local, regional artists sought for 2018 Mayberry Days

MOUNT AIRY — Surry Arts Council is seeking local and regional artists to participate as vendors at this year’s Mayberry Days festival on Sept. 28-29. Friday and Saturday are traditionally the busiest days of the annual festival, drawing crowds throughout the day from morning well into the evening.

“When we started Mayberry Days — which was Mayberry Day, at the time — local artists were a main feature of the festival,” said Tanya Jones, executive director. “We look forward to continuing that tradition. We’d love to have artists demonstrating as well as selling.”

Vendor spaces are about 10-by-10 feet and located on the grounds of the Andy Griffith Playhouse and Andy Griffith Museum. Mayberry Days is held rain or shine. For additional information, contact Antonia Cawley at 336-786-7998 or antonia@surryarts.org.

Art vendors set up as part of the annual Mayberry Days festival. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_agpagm17092437-formatted.jpg Art vendors set up as part of the annual Mayberry Days festival. Submitted photo