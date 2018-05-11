Stills and Grills coming to Wilkes County

NORTH WILKESBORO — The Downtown North Wilkesboro Partnership is presenting a new event this summer — Stills and Grills Fest. This one-day festival on June 16 will celebrate Wilkes County’s poultry and distilling heritage by featuring regional moonshine distillers and holding a chicken cook-off. There will be live music from Kelly and the Cowboys and the Crooked Road Ramblers, plus food vendors and a People’s Choice wing competition.

Stills and Grills is a Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) sanctioned competitor’s series event. All teams entered will follow KCBS rules and their submissions will be ranked by certified KCBS judges. Top prize for winning BBQ Chicken is $500. In addition, there will be a People’s Choice award for best wings, top prize $200 and a dessert category where cooks must use Moonshine as an ingredient. Team entry fee of $100 covers all three categories. Teams entering the wing category will receive a 25-pound bag of wings to cook.

Professionals and amateurs are welcome and can register now through May by contacting Crystal Keener at 336-667-7129 or by visiting the stillsandgrillsfest.com website for rules and entry information. This Competitors Series contest allows for alternative heats sources and electrical accessories such as spits, augers or forced draft. No open pits or holes are permitted and fires shall not be built on the ground.

In partnership with Stills and Grills, Stone Mountain State Park is offering a Still Hike the morning of June 16. Meet a member of the park staff for a 1.5-mile, moderate, out and back hike to several of the many illegal liquor stills that were destroyed by revenuers over the years. Learn how it was made, and hear stories of moonshiners, the product they made, and the life they led. The hike starts at 9 a.m. at Garden Creek Baptist Church Parking Lot in Stone Mountain State Park. Bring sturdy shoes for hiking, sunscreen and drinking water.

Stills and Grills Fest is free to the public. The DNWP will sell tasting tickets in advance and at the gate that can be used to sample wings (while they last) and spirits. The event will take place on part of Tenth and Main streets June 16 from 1 to 5 p.m. Following this, Jim Quick and Coastline will perform at the Yadkin Valley Marketplace at 6 p.m. as part of the Window World Concerts on the Deck series.