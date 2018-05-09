Community and Church Calendar

Send events to trieditor@elkintribune.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.

May 10

• 2 to 6:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at C.B. Eller Elementary School, 1288 C.B. Eller School Road, Elkin.

• 2 to 6:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Pilot Mountain Elementary School, 218 Friends St., Pilot Mountain.

• 6 p.m., the Elkin Public Library will host a free shoing of “Wings of Life” narrated by Meryl Streep, with free refreshments provided by the Yadkin Valley Garden Club. The film is appropriate for those ages 10 and older.

May 11

• 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Elkin High School, 334 Elk Spur St., Elkin.

• 6 p.m. to midnight, the Yadkin County Relay for Life will be held at Yadkinville Community Park to benefit the American Cancer Society. Beach music will be performed by the Rick Strickland Band.

May 12

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Elkin, will hold a port-a-pit chicken dinner at the Elkin Rescue Squad building, 940 N. Bridge St., Elkin. Cost is $9 a plate and includes half chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll and dessert.

• 11 a.m. until, Home Acres Fine Furniture in Hamptonville will host its second annual fish fry benefit lunch to support the Buck Shoals Fire Department. The event will be rain or shine until all food is served.

May 14

• 6:30 p.m., the Elkin Public Library will host a free workshop, “Defining Your Vision,” by life coach Claudia Richardson. Learn about setting goals for careers and personal life. The event is appropriate for ages 16 and older.

May 15

• 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at North Surry High School, 2440 W. Pine St., Mount Airy.

• 9 a.m., the Elkin Public Library will host “Morning Walk: Birdwatching Class” with Ron Storey. There will be a short presentation in the meeting room followed by a morning walk on the trail. Binoculars will be provided. Dress comfortably, and coffee will be available. Register in advance by calling 336-835-5586 or email Kasey at kguinther@nwrl.org. This is open to those ages 10 and older.

• 6:30 p.m., the Fiddles Pub book club will meet to discuss “The Name of the Wild” by Patrick Rothfuss.

May 17

• 1 p.m., the Elkin Public Library will host the women’s book club to discuss “The Midwife of Hope River” by Patricia Harman.

• 5:30 to 7 p.m., the Poe Center for Health Education and Elkin City Schools are hosting “Bullying Uncovered,” a 90-minute interactive adult program for those 18 and older focusing on what parents and other adults need to know about bullying and its effects on youth. The event will be at Elkin High School, 334 Elk Spur St., Elkin. This is a free event.

May 18

• 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at East Surry High School, 801 W. Main St., Pilot Mountain.

May 19

• 10:30 a.m., the Elkin Public Library will host “Breadmaking 101” with Ashana Bartley. Those attending will get a free two-hour hands-on class on how to make bread. Space is limited, and supplies are provided. Registration is required by calling 336-835-5586 or email Kasey at kguinther@nwrl.org.

• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Surry County Lupus Support Group will meet in the Mount Airy Public Library multipurpose room, 145 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the 17th annual Yadkin Valley Wine Festival will be held at Elkin Municipal Park. Live music will include The Legacy Motown Revue from noon to 2 p.m. and The Embers featuring Craig Woolard from 3 to 5 p.m. Cost to enter is $22 in advance and $30 at the gate. For more information, visit www.yvwf.com.

• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rural Hall Historic Train Depot and Railroad Museum will celebrate National Historic Preservation Month and the 130th anniversary of the Rural Hall Depot. Visitors can step inside a caboose, view railroad-themed artwork by fifth-grade Rural Hall Elementary School students, tour the depot and examine an extensive collection of railroad artifacts. Admission is free, and donations are welcome. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ruralhalldepot or call 336-767-7592.

• The third annual Barnes reunion will be held at Cub Creek Park, 315 Henderson St., Wilkesboro, with a catered BBQ. Details on placing orders can be accessed at https://CompetitiveStrategies.us. This reunion is for descendants of Irishman Brinsley (1713-1794) and Englishman Solomon (1742-1807). Both men died in Wilkes County, and both families account for 10 Revolutionary War patriots. The event is sponsored by the Barnes-Oxford Genealogy Research Foundation.

• 2 to 4 p.m., Yadkin Valley Senior Center will be the site of Older American Appreciation Day. A documentary will be shown on the history of the Jonesville Speedway from the early 1950s, and there will be a guest speaker from the Jonesville Historical Society. Refreshments will be available, and admission is free.

May 20

• 12:30 to 5 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Holy Cross Missionary Baptist Church, 344 York Road, Mount Airy.

May 21

• 1:30 to 6 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Elkin Rescue Squad, 946 N. Bridge St., Elkin.

• 5:30 to 8 p.m., Boonville Business and Downtown Development Association and Yadkin Valley Cruisers will hold their monthly cruise-in in downtown Boonville. There will be food trucks, discounts and music as well as a 50/50 drawing, craft and art vendors.

• 6 p.m., an acoustic string band jam celebration will be held at Elkin Municipal Park amphitheater and picnic shelter. Those attending should bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, food and drinks. New string players are welcome to jump in and join the jam.

May 24

• 1 p.m., Yadkinville and Yadkin Valley Rotary clubs join forces to host a golf tournament to benefit Upper Yadkin Valley Habitat for Humanity at Cedarbrook Country Club in Elkin. Cost to participate is $50 per person and includes lunch at 11:30 a.m., awards and door prizes. For more information, call Sam Wagoner at 336-466-2543 or visit www.uyvhabitat.org.

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Boonville Baptist Church.

May 26

• 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 429 CC Camp Road, Elkin.

• 4 to 9 p.m., Cruise! Downtown Elkin will be held on Main Street. For more information, email vkroberts@embarqmail.com.

May 27

• 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 314 S. Franklin Road, Mount Airy.

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 116 S. Reeves Mill Road, Mount Airy.

• 6 p.m., Macedonia Baptist Church, 1120 Austin Little Mountain Road, Ronda, will host a Memorial Weekend community gospel singing featuring FaithWalkers 4, The Yarboro Boys and The Kinders along with Brianna Hawks. Admission is free.

May 28

• Noon to 4:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at First United Methodist Church, 210 Marion St., Pilot Mountain.

May 29

• 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Surry County Wellness Program, 1218 State St., Mount Airy.

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Jones Family Resource Center, 215 Jones School Road, Mount Airy.

June 2

• 8 to 11 a.m., Prism Medical Products will host the inaugural Throwing Shades, a 5K color fun run to benefit the Ebenezer Children’s Home and Children’s Center of Surry and Yadkin, at Elkin Municipal Park. To register, sign up as a sponsor or make a donation, visit www.prism-medical.com/committocommunity. For more information, email throwingshades2018@prism-medical.com.

June 7

• The 11th annual PVH ALS/MDA golf tournament will be held at Cedarbrook Country Club in State Road with morning and afternoon rounds. Sponsorships are still available, as are playing opportunities. The tournament began to honor PVH friend and colleague, Larry Kincaid, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2007 and died in 2013. There will be door prizes, a $1,000 raffle and other raffles. Cost to play is $125 per person. Register by emailing jonathanharris@pvh.com or robincox@pvh.com.

June 9

• The Northwestern Regional Library will host its seventh annual Ride for Readers to help purchase ebooks. Riders will meet at Freeborne’s Eatery and Lodge in Laurel Springs, and can include motorcycles and cars. There will be an optional Poker Run, and tickets for a 50/50 raffle and prize drawings. The day will conclude at Freeborne’s at 1:30 p.m. for lunch and live music. Deadline for advanced registration is May 2 and includes a T-shirt. Registration fees are $25 for riders and passengers, and children younger than 12 ride free. To register or for more information, contact any NWRL library or visit www.nwrl.org.

June 19

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Goodwill Career Center in Elkin will host the Novant Health Breast Cancer mobile unit offering mammograms, a preventative screening covered by most insurance plans. An appointment is required by calling Christy Martin at 336-526-2144. Those participating will need a photo ID, insurance card, copy of last images or Novant can request them and a doctor who the results can be sent to. Those who do not qualify include people breastfeeding, pregnant, with lumps or other problems, history of breast cancer, had a mammogram in the past 12 months or who have implants. There are a limited number of scholarships available.

June 23

• 4 to 9 p.m., Cruise! Downtown Elkin will be held on Main Street. For more information, email vkroberts@embarqmail.com.

June 28

• A raffle drawing will be held for a $500 gift certificate from Foothills Meat Center in Jonesville. Tickets are $2 each. Proceeds benefit the YVEDDI Meals on Wheels program, with tickets available for purchase at area senior centers.

July 28

• 4 to 9 p.m., Cruise! Downtown Elkin will be held on Main Street. For more information, email vkroberts@embarqmail.com.

Aug. 25

• 4 to 9 p.m., Cruise! Downtown Elkin will be held on Main Street. For more information, email vkroberts@embarqmail.com.

Ongoing

• 10 a.m., Sunday morning closed speaker discussion group for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Sunday downstairs at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 3 p.m., a community drum circle is held each Sunday at Central Park in King. No experience is necessary and extra drums are available for use. Weather updates and additional information can be found on Facebook at Pinnacle Drum Circle. For more information, email pinnacledrumcircle@yahoo.com or call 336-368-3866.

• 8 p.m., Granite City group closed discussion for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet the last Sunday of each month downstairs at Central United Methodist Church, North Main Street, Mount Airy.

• 10 a.m., line dance class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with Shirley Bell as instructor.

• 11 a.m., quilting class is being held each Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon, “Your Cup Overflows: Wondering about God in Our World,” is a regular Monday gathering at Angry Troll Brewing, 222 E. Main St., Elkin, during which Pastor Michael Weaver of Christ Lutheran Church in Jonesville pulls up a chair for a casual and cosmic discussion about faith. All beliefs are welcome; no belief welcome. For more information, call 336-722-1732.

• 5 to 8 p.m., clogging classes are being held every Monday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with beginners from 5 to 6 p.m., intermediate from 6 to 7 p.m. and team practice from 7 to 8 p.m. Cost is $20 per month and it’s open to those 10 and older. Call teacher Janice Nixon at 336-835-4912 to sign up.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Monday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Monday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy.

• 5 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church has a free community meal on the fourth Monday of each month at 451 Winston Road, Jonesville.

• 10:30 a.m., exercise class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., weaving class is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Weight Watchers meetings each Tuesday.

• 6 p.m., a monthly Alzheimer’s support group will be held every second Tuesday at Chatham Nursing & Rehab Center, 700 Johnson Ridge Road, Elkin. If area schools are closed due to inclement weather the group will not meet. For more information, call 336-567-7600.

• 6:30 p.m., Alanon Family Group meeting is held each Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Elkin’s main church building next to the church office. This is an open meeting. For more information, call 336-468-0395.

• 6:30 p.m., beginner shag 1 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., the Stone Mountain chapter of Trout Unlimited meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Foothills Arts Council in downtown Elkin. For more information, visit www.smtu.org or the group’s Facebook page.

• 7 p.m., Pilot Mountain group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, N.C. 268 and Marion Street, Pilot Mountain.

• 7:30 p.m., Serenity group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 209 W. Main St., Yadkinville, at the Presbyterian church.

• 7:45 p.m., beginner shag 2 is held each Tuesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed 12&12 Study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Tuesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 10 a.m., pickleball is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon to 1 p.m., the first Wednesday of each month, a free informational webinar is held for those interested in learning about the Guardian ad Litem program. These volunteers are court-appointed and serve as the judge’s eyes and ears on children going through the foster care system. To register or for more information, call Tammy Baity at 336-651-4465.

• 12:30 p.m., prayer shawl group is held each Wednesday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 7 p.m., Mayberry Men’s Meeting closed discussion for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at Rockford Street United Methodist Church, 520 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed big book study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group closed big book study for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Wednesday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy.

• 9 a.m., sewing is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., the Elkin Public Library, 111 N. Front St., hosts Book Babies each Thursday, featuring stories and songs for caregivers and their babies in a 20- to 25-minute program for those ages birth to 24 months.

• 10 a.m., bingo is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 10 a.m., Tribune news is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 2 p.m., cards is held each Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville.

• 5:30 p.m., the Jonesville Historical Society meets the third Thursday of each month at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center.

• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Women In Sobriety, a closed meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous, is held each Thursday at First Baptist Church of Elkin, 110 Gwyn Ave., Elkin. For more information, call Maureen at 336-258-2520.

• 6:30 to 8 p.m., 4G Club – Girls Growing in God’s Grace, is held each Thursday at the Fairfield Inn’s Conference Room in Elkin. It is a meeting for girls 13 to 25 to come together and bond. Regular rap sessions are held about depression, fear, anger, jealously and other topics the girls want to discuss. They will learn about talents and how to help others by using what each is already gifted with. For more information, call Christy Martin at 336-514-9452 or Joyce Martin at 336-258-2338.

• 7:30 p.m., Serenity group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at 209 W. Main St., Yadkinville, at the Presbyterian church.

• 8 p.m., Mayberry group closed step meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Thursday at the old train depot, 580 Granite St., Mount Airy..

• 6 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host Art Party with Jan each first Friday of the month. The event is open to the public and cost of $35 includes all materials needed. Registration is required prior to the day of the art party by calling the center at 336-527-1087.

• 7 p.m., Girls Night Out group closed meeting (ladies only) for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Friday at First United Methodist Church, N.C. 268 and Marion Street, Pilot Mountain.

• 8 p.m., Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Friday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• Noon, Tri-County group closed meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Saturday at 118 N. Elkin Drive, Elkin.

• 8 p.m., Hope Valley open meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous will meet each Saturday at Hope Valley, Prison Camp Road, Dobson.